Argentina overcome England 2-1 to reach World Cup final: Stats

England manager Thomas Tuchel's defensive substitutions backfired as Argentina took control of the game.

Enzo Fernandez equalized with a stunning long-range strike in the 85th minute, before substitute Martinez scored the winner in stoppage time.

Lionel Messi assisted both goals, showcasing his influence on the match.

Despite leading from the 55th minute, England could not hold on to their lead and will now play France in Saturday's third-place playoff.