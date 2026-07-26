Real Madrid agree personal terms with Yan Diomande: Full details

Romando added that Real are set to return with a new bid for the player and feel they can get things done.

Meanwhile, PSG are also keen on the player. PSG are in contact again and will be trying until the end.

The French club is yet to make an offer that would tempt Leipzig into selling.

As per Sky Sports News, Leipzig are holding out for a fee closer to €130 million and are working on extending Diomande's contract, which currently runs until 2030.