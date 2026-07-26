Real Madrid agree personal terms with Yan Diomande: Full details
What's the story
Real Madrid have agreed personal terms with RB Leipzig's teenage sensation Yan Diomande. As per Fabrizio Romano, Real have the player's green light on personal terms. This is same as Paris Saint-Germain, who had agreed personal terms with the player in June. RB Leipzig had turned down an £85.4 million bid from Real Madrid. The offer consisted of an initial fee of £76.9 million with an additional £8.5 million in add-ons.
Transfer dynamics
Real set to return with new bid
Romando added that Real are set to return with a new bid for the player and feel they can get things done.
Meanwhile, PSG are also keen on the player. PSG are in contact again and will be trying until the end.
The French club is yet to make an offer that would tempt Leipzig into selling.
As per Sky Sports News, Leipzig are holding out for a fee closer to €130 million and are working on extending Diomande's contract, which currently runs until 2030.
Career highlights
Impressive stats for Leipzig and Ivory Coast
Since joining from Leganes a year ago, Diomande has had a stellar season with RB Leipzig.
He scored 12 goals and provided nine assists in 33 appearances last season, helping his team finish third and qualify for the UEFA Champions League.
The young winger also represented Ivory Coast in all four of their matches at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, further cementing his status as one of football's most promising talents.
Information
Premier League clubs to miss out on the player
Liverpool had earlier expressed an interest in winger Diomande. However, they aren't willing to pay more than £85m. Arsenal and Manchester City were also interested in Diomande, but could now lose out with Real being the frontrunners and PSG too being in the mix.