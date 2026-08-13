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Home / News / Sports News / Netherlands appoint Xavi Hernandez as head coach: Details here
Netherlands appoint Xavi Hernandez as head coach: Details here
The 46-year-old Spaniard has signed a four-year contract

Netherlands appoint Xavi Hernandez as head coach: Details here

By Rajdeep Saha
Aug 13, 2026
02:47 am
What's the story

Former Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has been appointed as the new head coach of the Netherlands national football team. The 46-year-old Spaniard has signed a four-year contract to lead the team until the 2030 World Cup. He takes over from Ronald Koeman, who resigned after a disappointing last-32 defeat against Morocco in this summer's FIFA World Cup.

Coaching legacy

First non-Dutch coach to lead the Netherlands

Xavi's appointment is particularly noteworthy as he is the first non-Dutch coach to lead the Netherlands since Austrian Ernst Happel in 1978.

He said, "I consider it a tremendous honor to become head coach of the Dutch national team."

The former midfielder also stressed his strong ties with Dutch football due to his training at FC Barcelona academy under influential figures like Johan Cruyff and Rinus Michels.

Coaching philosophy

Xavi's vision for the Netherlands team

Xavi's appointment marks his return to management after leaving Barcelona in 2024.

He took over the Catalan club in November 2021, succeeding Koeman after making 767 appearances for the club.

Speaking about his vision for the Netherlands team, Xavi said, "The Netherlands has a rich football culture and a clear vision that also appeals to me enormously: attacking football, based on possession, with creativity, passion, and conviction."

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Information

A look at Xavi's club career numbers as manager

Xavi started his clib career journey as a manager with Al Sadd. He managed the side in 102 matches (W67, D17 L18). His win percentage was 65.69. He managed Barcelona next, overseeing 142 matches (W89, D24, L29). His win percentage was 62.68.

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Silverware

Xavi has won silverwares with both Al Sadd and Barca

With Al Sadd, Xavi won the Qatar Stars League in 2020-21.

He also lifted the Qatar Cup in 2020 and 2021.

Xavi also won the Sheikh Jassim Cup in 2019 and Emir of Qatar Cup in 2020, 2021.

He also helped Al Sadd win the Qatari Stars Cup in 2019-20.

With Barcelona, Xavi won the La Liga in 2022-23 and Supercopa de Espana 2023.

Twitter Post

Xavi!

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