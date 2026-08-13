PSG beat Aston Villa to win UEFA Super Cup: Stats
What's the story
Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have won the UEFA Super Cup for the second year in a row, beating Aston Villa 2-1 at the Red Bull Arena in Salzburg. The match was an exciting affair, with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia opening the scoring for PSG before Brian Madjo equalized for Villa on his professional debut. However, it was Desire Doue who scored the winner and ensured PSG's victory.
Match highlights
Madjo equalizes for Villa after Kvaratskhelia's opener
Kvaratskhelia scored the first goal for PSG in the 20th minute, leaving Aston Villa goalkeeper Marco Bizot with no chance.
However, Villa responded strongly with Madjo, who became the youngest player to score in UEFA Super Cup history at just 17 years old.
He leveled the match just before halftime after beating Willian Pacho and volleying home a cross from John McGinn.
Winning goal
Doue scores the winner for PSG
In the second half, PSG regained the lead through Doue. The 21-year-old capitalized on a defensive lapse from Villa to score what would be the winning goal.
Although his initial attempt was ruled out for offside, a VAR review confirmed that he was onside when the ball was played, allowing Omar Artan to award the goal.
PSG
PSG start the season with silverware
Despite Villa's best efforts, including a near-miss from George Hemmings just after Doue's strike, they were unable to find an equalizer.
PSG held on to their lead and started the 2026/27 season with silverware.
The match was reminiscent of the thrilling 5-4 Champions League clash between the two sides in 2025.
Information
PSG boss Enrique continues his trophy haul
PSG boss Luis Enrique won his 14th trophy as PSG manager and a 2nd UEFA Super Cup in succession. Overall, the former Barca manager collected his 23rd trophy in club career level. He won nine honors with Barca.
Records
Records made as PSG overcome Villa 2-1
As per Opta, PSG are just the fourth side to win successive UEFA Super Cups after Ajax in 1973 and 1974, Milan in 1989 and 1990 and Real Madrid in 2016 and 2017.
Villa's Brian Madjo (17y 212d) became the youngest player to score in the UEFA Super Cup, overtaking Patrick Kluivert in 1996 (19y 220d).
Aged 17y 212d, Villa's Brian Madjo became the youngest player to start a UEFA Super Cup final on record (since 2006).
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Enrique joins Ancelotti and Guardiola
As per Squawka, only three managers have won the UEFA Super Cup 3+ times. Carlo Ancelotti (5), Pep Guardiola (4), Luis Enrique (3). Meanwhile, Unai Emery has lost all four of his UEFA Super Cup finals as a manager.
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PSG's Doue clocks these numbers
PSG's Doue is now the first player to score and assist in a UEFA Super Cup final since Luis Suarez in 2015. Both games were against sides managed by Emery. As per Squawka, Doue had 60 touches versus Villa and 5 touches in the oppositon box. He made 2 successful take-ons and had 2 shots on target.
Twitter Post
Winners of Europe!
Super Champions of Europe! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/fGjkk0cd7e— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) August 12, 2026