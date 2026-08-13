Arsenal held by Como in final pre-season friendly clash: Details
What's the story
In their final pre-season friendly, Arsenal drew 1-1 with Como at the Emirates Stadium. Myles Lewis-Skelly opened the scoring for Arsenal after capitalizing on a mistake by Como goalkeeper Jean Butez. However, Martin Baturina equalized for Como before half-time with an impressive strike past Kepa Arrizabalaga. Despite a strong second-half performance from new signing Bruno Guimaraes, who made his debut after joining from Newcastle United for £75 million last week, Arsenal couldn't find a winner in regular time.
Post-match showdown
Arsenal win on penalties
After the match ended in a draw, the two teams faced off in a penalty shootout.
Arsenal emerged victorious 4-3, with new signing Christos Tzolis scoring the decisive spot-kick.
The win came as a morale booster for Mikel Arteta's side ahead of their upcoming Community Shield clash against Manchester City at Wembley on Sunday.
Summary
Arsenal's pre-season summary
Arsenal started their pre-season with a 4-1 win over Spanish side Girona.
And then, they were beaten 3-1 by Real Betis in their 2nd pre-season clash.
Arsenal lost to Borussia Dortmund 2-3 in the Emirates Cup.
And now, Arsenal finihed their pre-season duties with a clash against Serie A side Como with a 1-1 draw.
Notably, Arsenal won both the shootouts against Dortmund and Como.