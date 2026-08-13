How did Manchester United and Leeds United fare in Dublin?
What's the story
Manchester United faced Leeds United in a pre-season friendly at Dublin's Croke Park on Wednesday. The match ended in a 1-1 draw, with Joshua Zirkzee and Brenden Aaronson scoring for their respective teams. However, it was United who emerged victorious in the penalty shootout, winning 5-4. The game was part of both teams' preparations for the upcoming 2026-27 Premier League season.
Match highlights
United's attacking potential on display
The match showcased United's attacking potential, especially after the introduction of Bruno Fernandes and new signing Youri Tielemans in the 2nd half.
Fernandes was played through by Luke Shaw in the second half, but his strike was ruled offside. He also hit the crossbar late in the game.
Bryan Mbeumo stood out among senior players who started for United, assisting Zirkzee for the opener with a low cross from the left flank.
Game dynamics
Highlights of the 2nd half
Leeds responded to United's early goal with a strike from Aaronson, assisted by Dan James.
The game saw several substitutions in the second half, with Leeds introducing Harry Wilson, Dom Calvert-Lewin, and Noah Okafor. United manager Michael Carrick brought on Fernandes, Tielemans, and Matheus Cunha.
Despite their efforts, Fernandes's attempt was ruled offside while another hit the crossbar as both sides missed chances during the penalty shootout.
Shootout outcome
Penalty shootout decides the winner
In the penalty shootout, Wilson missed his attempt for Leeds but was given another chance when Fernandes also failed to convert his opportunity.
However, James Justin's miss proved decisive as Noussair Mazraoui scored the winner for United.
The match was a good test for both teams ahead of their respective Premier League campaigns, with Carrick hoping to build on this performance in future matches.
Rashford
Carrick has his say on Rashford
Marcus Rashford, who returned to training, didn't feature for the Red Devils.
United head coach Carrick said the player's back in great spirits, as per Sky Sports News.
"He's our player. He's come back great. I've known Marcus a long time, he offers us something a bit different. He's trained only two or three days and it's all normal. He's come back in great spirits. We're looking forward to the start of the season."