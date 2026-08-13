How did Manchester United and Leeds United fare in Dublin?

The match showcased United's attacking potential, especially after the introduction of Bruno Fernandes and new signing Youri Tielemans in the 2nd half.

Fernandes was played through by Luke Shaw in the second half, but his strike was ruled offside. He also hit the crossbar late in the game.

Bryan Mbeumo stood out among senior players who started for United, assisting Zirkzee for the opener with a low cross from the left flank.