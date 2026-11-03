AAIB official falls ill at Joshimath crash site, SDRF rescues

An Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) official had a health scare while checking out the recent helicopter crash site in Joshimath, Uttarakhand, a crash that sadly took six lives, including a pilot and five pilgrims from Karnataka.

On their way back, the official fell ill, prompting a quick response from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), which was dispatched after the Gopeshwar police control room received information around 7pm and moved fast to help.