AAIB official falls ill at Joshimath crash site, SDRF rescues
An Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) official had a health scare while checking out the recent helicopter crash site in Joshimath, Uttarakhand, a crash that sadly took six lives, including a pilot and five pilgrims from Karnataka.
On their way back, the official fell ill, prompting a quick response from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), which was dispatched after the Gopeshwar police control room received information around 7pm and moved fast to help.
Probe continues into Chai village crash
The SDRF team braved some tough terrain to get the AAIB official safely to Pandukeshwar.
Meanwhile, investigators are still trying to figure out what caused the crash in Chai village.
Weather was rough that day (flights from Badrinath were suspended until noon), and although one helicopter made it through earlier, another operated by Trans Aviation crashed on its way back to Dehradun.