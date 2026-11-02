Delhi HC stays Congress MP Bimol Akoijam's termination by JNU 

Akoijam, a faculty member at the Centre for the Study of Social Systems under JNU's School of Social Sciences, was dismissed on October 9 following an inquiry conducted by the Internal Committee (IC) into allegations of sexual harassment.

The termination order, signed by Vice-Chancellor Santishree D Pandit, said, "Upon following the due process and considering all available facts and as per the report of the Internal Committee, the punishment of dismissal from the services of the university is hereby imposed."