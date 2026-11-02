Delhi HC stays Congress MP Bimol Akoijam's termination by JNU
What's the story
The Delhi High Court has stayed the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration's order, dismissing Professor Angomcha Bimol Akoijam from service after the Congress MP told the court that no notice was issued to him before the decision was taken. Justice Anup J Bhambhani issued a notice to the university on Akoijam's petition against his dismissal order before scheduling the next hearing for January.
Dismissal details
Termination order signed by JNU vice-chancellor
Akoijam, a faculty member at the Centre for the Study of Social Systems under JNU's School of Social Sciences, was dismissed on October 9 following an inquiry conducted by the Internal Committee (IC) into allegations of sexual harassment.
The termination order, signed by Vice-Chancellor Santishree D Pandit, said, "Upon following the due process and considering all available facts and as per the report of the Internal Committee, the punishment of dismissal from the services of the university is hereby imposed."
Allegations
At least 11 women students filed complaints
Reports say at least 11 women students filed sexual harassment complaints against Akoijam in May.
The complainants alleged that he called students to his campus residence under the pretext of meetings or gatherings and attempted to sexually harass them.
Some also accused him of making obscene and inappropriate remarks during classes.
Court intervention
Akoijam has denied all allegations
The Delhi Police registered a First Information Report (FIR) against him days after he was sacked.
Akoijam has denied all allegations against him, calling his sacking a political "witch hunt" and accusing the BJP of making up false charges against him to silence his voice ahead of upcoming state assembly elections.