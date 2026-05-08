AAIB probe nearing completion in Air India crash killing 260
India
The probe into last year's tragic Air India Boeing 787-8 crash (which took 260 lives just minutes after takeoff) is nearly finished.
Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu shared the update on Friday, saying the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is handling things independently and its final report will be out soon.
AAIB points to dual fuel cut
Early AAIB findings point to a sudden fuel supply cut to both engines, just one second apart, which left pilots with no time to react and led to confusion in the cockpit.
The ongoing investigation is digging into technical issues, operational factors, organizational factors, and human factors before sharing full conclusions.