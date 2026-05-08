AAIB probe nearing completion in Air India crash killing 260 India May 08, 2026

The probe into last year's tragic Air India Boeing 787-8 crash (which took 260 lives just minutes after takeoff) is nearly finished.

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu shared the update on Friday, saying the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is handling things independently and its final report will be out soon.