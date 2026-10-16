AAIB recommends 50-hour dual hill sorties after Kedarnath crash
After a tragic helicopter crash near Kedarnath in June 2025 that claimed seven lives, India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) says pilot training needs a serious upgrade.
Their big suggestion: new pilots should log at least 50 hours of dual sorties with an experienced pilot in hill operations before being released for hill flying as single-pilot operations for the first time in the valley/region.
AAIB wants radio telephony recordings
The AAIB found that fast-moving clouds and the pilot's hesitation to change course played a big role in the accident.
The crew kept going despite observing the build-up and fast-approaching clouds.
To help prevent future crashes, the AAIB wants all radio telephony communication between the controller and flight crew to be recorded.
This idea comes after nine occurrences, including 8 accidents and 1 serious incident, in Char Dham between 2015 and 2025.
These changes aim to make helicopter travel safer by giving investigators better information and proper supervision during audits and surveillance, and providing critical evidence for investigating any safety-related occurrences.