AAIB recommends 50-hour dual hill sorties after Kedarnath crash

The AAIB found that fast-moving clouds and the pilot's hesitation to change course played a big role in the accident.

The crew kept going despite observing the build-up and fast-approaching clouds.

To help prevent future crashes, the AAIB wants all radio telephony communication between the controller and flight crew to be recorded.

This idea comes after nine occurrences, including 8 accidents and 1 serious incident, in Char Dham between 2015 and 2025.

These changes aim to make helicopter travel safer by giving investigators better information and proper supervision during audits and surveillance, and providing critical evidence for investigating any safety-related occurrences.