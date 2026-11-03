Aaishvary Thackeray loses ₹19,638 in 6 foreign transactions
Aaishvary Thackeray, grandson of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray, recently lost ₹19,638 after his bank account was hit by six unexpected transactions in just 10 minutes.
The funds were routed through foreign online platforms tied to Papa John's and Jollibee, even though he didn't share any OTPs or click sketchy links.
Aaishvary reports fraud, experts advise precautions
After spotting the fraud, Aaishvary reported it to Mumbai Police and now the Cyber Cell is investigating.
Experts say it's smart to turn off international transactions if you don't need them, use low daily limits in your banking app, and keep your cards locked when not in use.
Also: avoid unknown screen-sharing apps, double-check customer care numbers from official sources, freeze Aadhaar biometrics if possible, and if anything goes wrong, call 1930 right away for help.