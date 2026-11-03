Aaishvary Thackeray loses ₹19,638 in 6 foreign transactions

After spotting the fraud, Aaishvary reported it to Mumbai Police and now the Cyber Cell is investigating.

Experts say it's smart to turn off international transactions if you don't need them, use low daily limits in your banking app, and keep your cards locked when not in use.

Also: avoid unknown screen-sharing apps, double-check customer care numbers from official sources, freeze Aadhaar biometrics if possible, and if anything goes wrong, call 1930 right away for help.