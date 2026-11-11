Aaj Tak reveals alleged parallel bus network in Delhi-NCR, UP
Aaj Tak's undercover investigation has revealed claims of a parallel bus network operating across Delhi-NCR and western Uttar Pradesh.
Operators claimed to make payments, including arrangements that could cost between ₹60,000 and ₹70,000, and additional payments at checkpoints just to keep their busses on the road, even with strict pollution rules in place.
They also got tipped off about enforcement checks ahead of time, suggesting someone on the inside might be leaking info.
Report urges permit and emission checks
These findings raise red flags about whether busses are following the Motor Vehicles Act: think valid permits and proper emission standards.
There are also claims of luggage being carried around.
The report calls for scrutiny from transport officials to check documents, tighten up enforcement, and make sure rules aren't just for show.