Aaj Tak reveals alleged parallel bus network in Delhi-NCR, UP

Aaj Tak's undercover investigation has revealed claims of a parallel bus network operating across Delhi-NCR and western Uttar Pradesh.

Operators claimed to make payments, including arrangements that could cost between ₹60,000 and ₹70,000, and additional payments at checkpoints just to keep their busses on the road, even with strict pollution rules in place.

They also got tipped off about enforcement checks ahead of time, suggesting someone on the inside might be leaking info.