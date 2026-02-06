AAP leader shot dead in Punjab's Jalandhar
India
Lucky Oberoi, a local AAP leader, was shot and killed early Friday morning in Jalandhar, Punjab.
The attack happened just after he finished prayers and was sitting in his car outside the Model Town gurdwara.
A hooded man walked up, fired several shots at close range, and quickly escaped on a scooter with another person.
Investigation underway, no arrests yet
Police have sealed off the area and are going through CCTV footage to track down the suspects.
Forensic teams are collecting evidence, but there haven't been any arrests yet.
Investigators say 'old enmity' appears to be the primary motive.
The killing has sparked criticism from opposition leaders over law and order in the state.