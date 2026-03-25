AAP MLA dodged arrest for months, fearing 'fake encounter'

Pathanmajra had been dodging arrest since September 2025

Pathanmajra had been dodging arrest since September 2025 and was even declared a proclaimed offender for skipping court.

Police made an arrest attempt in Karnal (including a raid where he reportedly escaped from relatives' house in Karnal) but he escaped that arrest attempt and remained at large until his arrest, saying he feared a "fake encounter."

No reaction from the complainant has been reported.