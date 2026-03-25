AAP MLA dodged arrest for months, fearing 'fake encounter'
India
Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra, an AAP MLA from Sanour, was finally arrested in Patiala after months on the run.
He faces serious charges (rape, cheating, and criminal intimidation) filed by a Zirakpur woman who says he lied about being married and secretly wed her back in 2021.
Pathanmajra had been dodging arrest since September 2025
Pathanmajra had been dodging arrest since September 2025 and was even declared a proclaimed offender for skipping court.
Police made an arrest attempt in Karnal (including a raid where he reportedly escaped from relatives' house in Karnal) but he escaped that arrest attempt and remained at large until his arrest, saying he feared a "fake encounter."
No reaction from the complainant has been reported.