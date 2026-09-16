AAP volunteer Shivani Chauhan injured, driver charged with attempted murder

Chauhan, who ran for Delhi civic elections in 2022 with assets of ₹45,67,005 and no liabilities, is now calling for strict action against those involved.

She's dismissed claims that she's seeking sympathy and has stressed the need for accountability to prevent such incidents.

The crash was caught on camera and led to the arrest of both the driver, Kalyan Bainsla (a gym owner), and his cousin, highlighting Chauhan's push for justice and safer roads.