AAP volunteer Shivani Chauhan injured, driver charged with attempted murder
Shivani Chauhan, 27, an AAP volunteer and member of the party's youth wing, was injured after being hit by a car while riding her Aprilia RS 457 motorcycle on Gurugram's Golf Course Road.
The driver was arrested and charged with attempted murder, putting the spotlight on Chauhan's political journey and her response to the incident.
Chauhan demands strict action, rejects sympathy
Chauhan, who ran for Delhi civic elections in 2022 with assets of ₹45,67,005 and no liabilities, is now calling for strict action against those involved.
She's dismissed claims that she's seeking sympathy and has stressed the need for accountability to prevent such incidents.
The crash was caught on camera and led to the arrest of both the driver, Kalyan Bainsla (a gym owner), and his cousin, highlighting Chauhan's push for justice and safer roads.