Carabao Cup: Max Dowman shines as Arsenal reach 4th round
What's the story
Arsenal cruised into the fourth round of the Carabao Cup with a 4-2 victory over Ipswich Town. The star of the match was 16-year-old Max Dowman, who scored twice on his first appearance of the season. Dowman opened the scoring in just seven minutes with a confident finish after a solo run and added another goal shortly after half-time. His performance is sure to add to the excitement surrounding him.
Match highlights
Arsenal cruise past Ipswich Town
Despite making nine changes from their previous Premier League match against Sunderland, Arsenal dominated the game from the start.
Noni Madueke doubled their lead with a clinical volley in the 16th minute.
Mikel Merino also scored before the hour mark, placing his shot off the left post from just inside the area.
However, Ipswich responded quickly through Anis Mehmeti's close-range finish, and Chuba Akpom netted in stoppage time to limit damage.
Player spotlight
Dowman's debut steals the show
Dowman's debut was nothing short of spectacular.
He scored his first goal after muscling Santiago Nunez off the ball on the halfway line and racing toward the penalty area.
The towering Cedric Kipre was all that stood between him and glory, but Dowman went past the Ivorian defender with ease before coolly dispatching a shot into the corner.
His second goal came just two minutes into the second half, sealing Arsenal's victory for good.
Rising stars
Salmon also impresses in Arsenal's defense
Along with Dowman, 17-year-old Marli Salmon also impressed on his second senior start.
He was instrumental in Arsenal's defense and even made a slaloming run just before half-time.
The match saw a total of 19 changes from both sides' previous Premier League wins, highlighting the managers' focus on squad rotation for this cup tie.
Upcoming fixtures
Fourth-round draw to take place after Manchester United vs Brighton
The fourth-round draw for the Carabao Cup will be held after Manchester United vs Brighton on Wednesday.
The matches are scheduled to take place in the week commencing October 26.
This victory over Ipswich is just another step in Arsenal's journey as they look to build on their previous season's success and continue their pursuit of silverware this year.
Information
Arsenal maintain 100% win record this season
Arsenal have a 100% win record this season. Mikel Arteta's men have won all four of their Premier League games and sit top of the table. Meanwhile, they beat Manchester City to win the FA Community Shield and have now progressed in the Carabao Cup.
Do you know?
Dowman follows Rooney's footsteps
As per Opta, Dowman is just the second 16-year-old to score two goals in a game for a Premier League side in all competitions, after Wayne Rooney in October 2002 for Everton against Wrexham, also in the League Cup.
Record
Dowman enters record books
As per Opta, the three youngest players to score in the League Cup for a Premier League side all did so for Arsenal.
16y 212d - Cesc Fàbregas (vs Wolves, 2003)
16y 258d - Max Dowman (vs Ipswich, 2026)
16y 266d - Jack Wilshere (vs Sheffield United, 2008)
Information
Key numbers for Madueke and Merino
In 48 apperances for Arsenal, Englishman Madueke has scored 9 goals, including once this season from 5 appearances. In 84 matches for Arsenal, Merino has bagged 16 goals. He scored his first goal this season from six matches.