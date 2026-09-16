Carabao Cup: Max Dowman shines as Arsenal reach 4th round

Despite making nine changes from their previous Premier League match against Sunderland, Arsenal dominated the game from the start.

Noni Madueke doubled their lead with a clinical volley in the 16th minute.

Mikel Merino also scored before the hour mark, placing his shot off the left post from just inside the area.

However, Ipswich responded quickly through Anis Mehmeti's close-range finish, and Chuba Akpom netted in stoppage time to limit damage.