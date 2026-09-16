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Home / News / Sports News / Auqib Nabi claims his 8th four-fer in First-Class cricket: Stats
Auqib Nabi claims his 8th four-fer in First-Class cricket: Stats
India's Auqib Nabi picked 4/36 from 10 overs for Surrey in Glamorgan's score of 132 (Image Source: X/@surreycricket)

Auqib Nabi claims his 8th four-fer in First-Class cricket: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha
Sep 16, 2026
03:07 am
What's the story

In a remarkable display of seam bowling, Surrey and Glamorgan's batting line-ups crumbled on the opening day of their County Championship clash at the Kia Oval. The day's play witnessed a staggering 20 wickets fall, with Surrey dismissing Glamorgan for just 132 runs before getting bowled out themselves for 115 in reply. India's Auqib Nabi picked 4/36 from 10 overs for Surrey in Glamorgan's score of 132. He managed 0/11 from 4 overs in Glamorgan's 2nd outing (30/0). Here's more.

Match progress

Highlights of the day's play

Despite losing the last 3.4 scheduled overs to bad light, Glamorgan ended the day on a strong note with their openers putting up an unbeaten stand of 30 runs. This gave them a lead of 47 runs over Surrey.

The seam bowlers from both teams dominated the day, with Jack Hope-Bell top-scoring for Glamorgan in his second First-Class appearance with a score of 33.

In response, Ryan Patel was the highest scorer for Surrey with 26 runs.

Zain ul Hassan claimed a four-fer for Glamorgan.

Bowling brilliance

Nabi shines with 4 wickets for Surrey

Nabi was the pick of Surrey's four-man seam attack with figures of 4/36 from his 10 overs.

He took out Asa Tribe, Kiran Carlson and Hope-Bell in an impressive burst during Glamorgan's innings.

Despite their batting struggles, Surrey managed to dismiss Glamorgan for a mere 132 runs after lunch.

The last five wickets fell for just 12 runs in eight overs with Nabi taking Billy Root behind for a laborious 11 off 49 balls.

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Information

Six scalps for Nabi in Surrey colors 

Nabi bagged 1/33 and 1/17 in Surrey's previous match against Yorkshire. Notably, Surrey claimed a one-wicket win. 29-year-old Nabi has now added another 4 wickets to his tally, taking his overall count to six.

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Do you know?

168 wickets for Nabi in First-Class cricket

Nabi has raced to 168 scalps in First-Class cricket from 45 matches (75 innings). He averages just over 18, as per Cricinfo. He picked up his 8th four-fer in the format. Notably, Nabi has claimed 16 five-wicket hauls.

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