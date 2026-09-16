Auqib Nabi claims his 8th four-fer in First-Class cricket: Stats

Despite losing the last 3.4 scheduled overs to bad light, Glamorgan ended the day on a strong note with their openers putting up an unbeaten stand of 30 runs. This gave them a lead of 47 runs over Surrey.

The seam bowlers from both teams dominated the day, with Jack Hope-Bell top-scoring for Glamorgan in his second First-Class appearance with a score of 33.

In response, Ryan Patel was the highest scorer for Surrey with 26 runs.

Zain ul Hassan claimed a four-fer for Glamorgan.