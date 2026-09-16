Auqib Nabi claims his 8th four-fer in First-Class cricket: Stats
What's the story
In a remarkable display of seam bowling, Surrey and Glamorgan's batting line-ups crumbled on the opening day of their County Championship clash at the Kia Oval. The day's play witnessed a staggering 20 wickets fall, with Surrey dismissing Glamorgan for just 132 runs before getting bowled out themselves for 115 in reply. India's Auqib Nabi picked 4/36 from 10 overs for Surrey in Glamorgan's score of 132. He managed 0/11 from 4 overs in Glamorgan's 2nd outing (30/0). Here's more.
Match progress
Highlights of the day's play
Despite losing the last 3.4 scheduled overs to bad light, Glamorgan ended the day on a strong note with their openers putting up an unbeaten stand of 30 runs. This gave them a lead of 47 runs over Surrey.
The seam bowlers from both teams dominated the day, with Jack Hope-Bell top-scoring for Glamorgan in his second First-Class appearance with a score of 33.
In response, Ryan Patel was the highest scorer for Surrey with 26 runs.
Zain ul Hassan claimed a four-fer for Glamorgan.
Bowling brilliance
Nabi shines with 4 wickets for Surrey
Nabi was the pick of Surrey's four-man seam attack with figures of 4/36 from his 10 overs.
He took out Asa Tribe, Kiran Carlson and Hope-Bell in an impressive burst during Glamorgan's innings.
Despite their batting struggles, Surrey managed to dismiss Glamorgan for a mere 132 runs after lunch.
The last five wickets fell for just 12 runs in eight overs with Nabi taking Billy Root behind for a laborious 11 off 49 balls.
Information
Six scalps for Nabi in Surrey colors
Nabi bagged 1/33 and 1/17 in Surrey's previous match against Yorkshire. Notably, Surrey claimed a one-wicket win. 29-year-old Nabi has now added another 4 wickets to his tally, taking his overall count to six.
Do you know?
168 wickets for Nabi in First-Class cricket
Nabi has raced to 168 scalps in First-Class cricket from 45 matches (75 innings). He averages just over 18, as per Cricinfo. He picked up his 8th four-fer in the format. Notably, Nabi has claimed 16 five-wicket hauls.