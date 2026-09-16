England thrash Sri Lanka in 1st T20I: Report and stats
What's the story
In a stunning display of batting prowess, England thrashed Sri Lanka by 119 runs in the first T20I at Southampton. The match was England's first since appointing Kevin Pietersen as their white-ball mentor. White-ball captain Harry Brook (114* off 49 balls) and his predecessor Jos Buttler (80 off 49) put on an explosive partnership for England's second wicket, scoring a combined total of 128 runs in just 60 balls. In response, the visitors perished for 135 runs in 19 overs.
England
Summary of England's innings
Brook joined Buttler when England were 31/1 after Aneurin Donald's dismissal in the 3rd over.
Brook, who scored 5 runs off the 1st 5 balls he faced, smashed 30 runs in the 5th over bowling by spinner Dunith Wellalage.
England were 90/1 after six overs.
Both batters then went on to complete their fifties. In the 18th over, Brook reached his hundred off 42 balls.
His brilliance helped England score 254/4. Will Jacks scored 21* off 12 balls as well.
Bowling prowess
England's bowlers restrict Sri Lanka
In the second half of the match, England's bowlers made Sri Lanka's task nearly impossible.
They started slowly but then crumbled to 69-5 within the first 10 overs of a dismal chase.
Dunith Wellalage (33 off 21) was Sri Lanka's top-scorer in this innings.
Sonny Baker bagged 3-12 from four overs while leg-spin maestro Adil Rashid (1-31) dismissed Dasun Shanaka (24 off 14).
Liam Dawson claimed 2-23 whereas Jamie Overton bagged 2-20.
Brook
Brook hammers his 2nd T20I hundred
Brook's 114* was laced with 10 fours and six sixes (SR: 232.65).
In 69 matches for England, Brook has scored 1,646 runs at 36.57. He hammered his 2nd hundred (50s: 8).
As per Cricinfo, in six matches against Sri Lanka, Brook now owns 188 runs at 47 (100s: 1).
Brook also slammed his 4th fifty-plus score on home soil (100s: 1, 50s: 3).
Do you know?
3rd England batter with multiple T20I hundreds
Brook is now the 3rd England batter with multiple T20I hundreds. He joined the likes of Phil Salt (4) and Buttler (2). Brook is also the third Englishman with a T20I hundred versus Sri Lanka after Alex Hales and Buttler. All three players registered unbeaten tons.
Information
5th hundred overall in 20-over cricket
Overall in the 20-over format, Brook has amassed 4,779 runs from 192 matches (178 innings) at 35.13. He smashed his 5th hundred (50s: 20). Brook now owns 216 sixes and 409 fours with a strike rate of 157.3.
Do you know?
3rd-highest partnership versus Sri Lanka for England
Buttler and Brook's 128-run stand is now the 3rd-highest (any wicket) for England against Sri Lanka. Overall, it's the sixth stand worth 100-plus for England against the Lankans.
Jos
Buttler surpasses Rohit Sharma's T20I runs tally
Buttler's 80 had three sixes and eight fours.
Buttler is now the 2nd-highest scorer in Men's T20Is.
He surpassed India's Rohit Sharma, who finished his journey with 4,231 runs.
Buttler, who now owns 4,292 runs from from 161 matches (148 innings) at 34.33, is only behind Pakistan's Babar Azam (4,596 runs).
Buttler has amassed 29 fifties (100s: 2).
Versus Sri Lanka, he owns 553 runs from 14 matches at 55.3 (100s: 1, 50s: 4).
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107th fifty in 20 overs cricket for Buttler
Overall in the 20-over format, Buttler raced to a tally of 14,970 runs from 527 matches (496 innings) at 35.47. He clocked his 107th fifty (100s: 9). Buttler has smoked 658 sixes and 1,359 fours, as per Cricinfo.
ENG bowlers
Baker leads England's bowling charge
Baker's 3/12 from 4 overs had one maiden.
Playing just his 2nd game for England, Baker has picked three scalps at 21.33.
In 45 20-over format matches, Baker has claimed 68 wickets at 19.25.
Overton (2/20) now owns 28 scalps for England from 25 matches at 17.71. Overall, he has 178 wickets in 20 overs cricket.
Dawson (2/23) has picked up 311 scalps in 20 overs cricket from 370 matches (334 innings) at 25.52.
36 of his wickets have come for England at 23.88.
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England post their 4th-highest score in T20Is
England posted their 4th-highest score in T20Is. England's best score remains 304/2 versus South Africa in 2025. Meanwhile, they registered their highest score against Sri Lanka, going past the 190/4 in March 2014.