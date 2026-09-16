Carabao Cup 2026-27, Liverpool beat Tottenham Hotspur 3-1: Key stats
What's the story
Liverpool secured a hard-fought 3-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in the third round of the Carabao Cup 2026-27. The match, held at Anfield, saw Dominik Szoboszlai score a stunning late goal to seal the win for Andoni Iraola's side. Alexis Mac Allister and Cody Gakpo also found the net for Liverpool, while Conor Gallagher scored Tottenham's lone goal. Here are further details and stats.
Match highlights
Szoboszlai seals the deal for Liverpool
Szoboszlai's goal came in stoppage time, leaving Tottenham goalkeeper Martin Dubravka with no chance.
The Reds had taken control of the match earlier with goals from Mac Allister and Gakpo.
Gallagher managed to pull one back for Spurs but it wasn't enough.
Szoboszlai's brilliant strike in stoppage time sealed the deal for Liverpool, easing their path to victory in this round of the Carabao Cup.
Goalkeeping heroics
Tottenham miss crucial chances
Tottenham had their chances, with Lucas Bergvall missing an early opportunity when his close-range shot hit the leg of Liverpool goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili.
Mohammed Kudus also missed a good chance just before half-time.
However, it was Liverpool's clinical finishing that made the difference as Gakpo scored a second goal for them after some excellent team play.
Liverpool trio
Key numbers for Liverpool's trio
Gakpo scored and made an assist in the match.
In 185 appearances for the Reds across all competitions, Gakpo has amassed 52 goals besides making 24 assists.
Mac Allister scored his side's opener before assisting Gakpo for the 2nd goal.
In 156 appearances for Liverpool, the Argentine has recorded 21 goals and 21 assists.
Szoboszlai now owns 3 goals for Liverpool across six matches in all competitions this season.
Overall, he has bagged 31 goals in 153 matches.
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Spurs are suffering under de Zerbi
Roberton de Zerbi's Spurs are suffering under the Italian. Despite spending a massive sum on transfers this summer, Spurs are yet to win in the Premier League 2026-27 season (D2 L2). And now, they are out of the Carabao Cup third round. Notably, Spurs's only win this season came in the 2nd round of Carabao Cup.