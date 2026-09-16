Carabao Cup 2026-27, Liverpool beat Tottenham Hotspur 3-1: Key stats

Szoboszlai's goal came in stoppage time, leaving Tottenham goalkeeper Martin Dubravka with no chance.

The Reds had taken control of the match earlier with goals from Mac Allister and Gakpo.

Gallagher managed to pull one back for Spurs but it wasn't enough.

Szoboszlai's brilliant strike in stoppage time sealed the deal for Liverpool, easing their path to victory in this round of the Carabao Cup.