AAPMWC seeks reopening of ICR mosques sealed June 4
The All Arunachal Pradesh Masjid Welfare Committee (AAPMWC) is asking local authorities to reopen mosques within the ICR that were sealed on June 4 as part of a crackdown on unauthorized religious buildings.
The group says every faith's places of worship deserve fair treatment, and no community should feel singled out.
Giah Limpeh Sultan urges ICR survey
AAPMWC's Giah Limpeh Sultan pointed out that while mosques were closed after requests for paperwork, other religious sites, like temples, churches, and gurudwaras, should face the same scrutiny.
He urged the administration to survey all places of worship in the area so that rules are applied equally to everyone.
"The district administration should undertake a comprehensive survey of all religious institutions within the ICR," he said.