AAPMWC seeks reopening of ICR mosques sealed June 4

Giah Limpeh Sultan urges ICR survey

AAPMWC's Giah Limpeh Sultan pointed out that while mosques were closed after requests for paperwork, other religious sites, like temples, churches, and gurudwaras, should face the same scrutiny.

He urged the administration to survey all places of worship in the area so that rules are applied equally to everyone.

"The district administration should undertake a comprehensive survey of all religious institutions within the ICR," he said.