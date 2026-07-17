Aarif Hussain killed in scuffle with SOG on Jaie-Gandoh road

A tense night in Doda, Jammu and Kashmir, saw a 30-year-old man, Aarif Hussain, lose his life and three Special Operations Group (SOG) personnel get injured after a confrontation on the Jaie-Gandoh road.

Officials said Hussain allegedly tried to grab a service rifle from the SOG team, sparking a scuffle that ended with gunfire.

All four were rushed to a hospital, but Hussain sadly did not make it.