Aarif Hussain killed in scuffle with SOG on Jaie-Gandoh road
India
A tense night in Doda, Jammu and Kashmir, saw a 30-year-old man, Aarif Hussain, lose his life and three Special Operations Group (SOG) personnel get injured after a confrontation on the Jaie-Gandoh road.
Officials said Hussain allegedly tried to grab a service rifle from the SOG team, sparking a scuffle that ended with gunfire.
All four were rushed to a hospital, but Hussain sadly did not make it.
Preacher detained, forces deployed in Bhaderwah
Police have detained a local religious preacher for questioning, though his connection to the case is not clear yet.
To keep things calm, extra CRPF and police forces have been deployed in Bhaderwah town, while the Army is searching the Jaie area for any further threats.