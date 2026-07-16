Wayne Rooney slams Thomas Tuchel's defensive tactics in England-Argentina contest

Rooney, speaking on the BBC, said that Tuchel's second-half substitutions would have made England players lose belief.

"If you're an attacking player on that pitch and you go 1-0 up and you see the changes which the manager's making, you're losing belief, there's only so many times you can get away with it," said Rooney.

"Then you start thinking: 'Oh no, we're going to sit back for this long, how are we going to get through this?"