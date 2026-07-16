How India have fared at Cardiff's Sophia Gardens in ODIs
What's the story
India will be looking to seal the three-match ODI series against England when they clash in the second game at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, on Thursday. The Men in Blue lead the series 1-0 after a convincing six-wicket win in the opener at Edgbaston on Tuesday. Despite having played fewer matches at Sophia Gardens, India have an impressive ODI record here.
Record breakdown
Three wins in four ODIs
As of now, India have played four ODIs at Sophia Gardens, winning three.
The first match was against England on September 16, 2011, which India lost by six wickets in a rain-affected affair.
Virat Kohli scored his maiden ODI century on English soil during this match. This took India to 304/6 in 50 overs.
However, England chased down the revised total of 241.
Triumphs
Victories during 2013 Champions Trophy
During their victorious campaign at the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy, India played two ODIs at Sophia Gardens against South Africa and Sri Lanka.
The Men in Blue emerged victorious on both occasions, with Shikhar Dhawan being the star performer.
He scored 114 against South Africa and followed it up with a knock of 68 against Sri Lanka. Kohli also scored a half-century against the Lankans.
Previous encounter
Commanding win over England in 2014
India's last ODI at Cardiff was during their 2014 tour of England.
The Men in Blue won by a huge margin of 133 runs after posting a total of 304 runs in the first innings.
Suresh Raina was the star of the match with his century off just 75 balls, while Ravindra Jadeja also shone with a four-wicket haul.
Information
Most ODI runs for India at Sophia Gardens
According to ESPNcricinfo, Kohli is India's highest run-scorer at Sophia Gardens in ODIs. He owns 196 runs from four innings at a remarkable average of 65.33 here. This includes two 50-plus scores (SR: 97.51).