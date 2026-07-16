West Indies and New Zealand gear up for 3rd ODI
What's the story
The third ODI of the five-match series between West Indies and New Zealand will be played at Providence Stadium in Guyana on July 17 (12:00am IST). The series is currently tied at 1-1, with both teams looking to gain an upper hand. West Indies won the first ODI comfortably, courtesy of a stellar performance by Keacy Carty. However, they lost the second match and are now looking to bounce back and take a crucial lead in the series.
Series dynamics
1-1 after two matches
After losing the first ODI, New Zealand made a strong comeback in the second match with an impressive all-round performance.
Jayden Lennox was instrumental in their victory with his bowling prowess.
The Kiwis will be looking to carry that momentum into the third ODI and take a lead in the series.
Meanwhile, West Indies are hoping to capitalize on their home advantage and secure another win against New Zealand.
Match details
Pitch report and head-to-head record
The pitch at Providence Stadium is expected to offer a balanced contest between bat and ball.
It provided a good batting surface in the first ODI of the series while being contrasting in the second game.
Both pacers and spinners got enough assistance, making it likely that similar conditions will be seen for the third ODI.
In terms of ODIs played between both sides, New Zealand lead with 34 wins to West Indies's 32.
7 matches have not had any results.
Team lineup
WI vs NZ: Probable XIs
WI probable XI: John Campbell, Ackeem Auguste, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope (c) (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Amir Jangoo, Gudakesh Motie, Khary Pierre, Alzarri Joseph, Matthew Forde and Vitel Lawes.
NZ probable XI: Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Dean Foxcroft, Matthew Fisher, Jacob Duffy, Jayden Lennox.
Players
Player focus: Here are the stats
From 152 ODIs (146 innings), WI skipper Hope has amassed 6,263 runs at 50.91. He owns 19 tons and 32 fifties.
Carty has scores of 95 and 18 in this series. Overall in ODIs, the WI batter owns a tally of 1,733 runs from 50 matches at a fine 42.46. He owns 10 fifty-plus scores.
For NZ, Mitchell has a sound batting average of 57.97. He owns 2,783 runs from 61 matches (100s: 9, 50s: 13).
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