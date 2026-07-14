Jayden Lennox records third-best ODI figures by NZ spinner: Stats
What's the story
New Zealand leveled the five-match ODI series against West Indies after a stunning five-wicket victory in the second match at Providence Stadium. The win came on the back of Jayden Lennox's stellar performance, who took his maiden five-wicket haul (5/19). His effort, along with two wickets each from Mitchell Santner and Michael Bracewell, helped NZ bowl out WI for just 138 runs. Here are the key stats.
Match details
Lennox dismantles WI batting lineup
West Indies, being invited to bat, started strong with John Campbell (43) and Ackeem Auguste (18) putting on a 63-run opening stand.
The West Indies innings crumbled thereafter. Santner and Bracewell removed the two openers, respectively.
And Lennox triggered further collapse, taking out key players including captain Shai Hope (7). He took 5/19 in eight overs, including 35 dot balls.
Record
Lennox joins these names
Lennox's incredible bowling performance came in just his seventh ODI match, making it his first five-wicket haul.
According to ESPNcricinfo, his 5/19 are now the third-best by a New Zealand spinner in ODI history.
The only two Kiwi bowlers with better records are Ish Sodhi (6/39) and Daniel Vettori (5/7).
Lennox has now raced to 14 wickets from seven ODI innings at 19.71.
Information
90 wickets in List A cricket
Overall, Lennox has accounted for 90 wickets in 68 List A matches at an average of 29.78. This was also his maiden fifer in the 50-over format. He also owns a four-wicket haul.