Jayden Lennox records third-best ODI figures by NZ spinner: Stats

Lennox's incredible bowling performance came in just his seventh ODI match, making it his first five-wicket haul.

According to ESPNcricinfo, his 5/19 are now the third-best by a New Zealand spinner in ODI history.

The only two Kiwi bowlers with better records are Ish Sodhi (6/39) and Daniel Vettori (5/7).

Lennox has now raced to 14 wickets from seven ODI innings at 19.71.