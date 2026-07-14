Jayden Lennox's fifer helps NZ beat WI in 2nd ODI
What's the story
New Zealand leveled the five-match ODI series against West Indies with a convincing five-wicket victory in the second match. The win was largely due to a stellar performance by left-arm spinner Jayden Lennox, who registered his career-best figures of 5/19. His exceptional bowling triggered a dramatic collapse of the West Indies team from 63/0 to 138. Although NZ also slumped to 96/5 in the chase, Tom Latham and Michael Bracewell got them home.
Collapse
Lennox triggers collapse
After a solid opening partnership of 63 runs between John Campbell (43) and Akeem August (18), the West Indies innings crumbled. They were earlier invited to bat by NZ.
Santner and Bracewell removed the two openers, respectively.
Lennox triggered further collapse, taking out key players including captain Shai Hope (7). He took 5/19 in eight overs.
Record
Third-best ODI figures by a NZ spinner
Lennox's incredible bowling performance came in just his seventh ODI match, making it his first five-wicket haul.
According to ESPNcricinfo, his 5/19 are now the third-best by a New Zealand spinner in ODI history.
The only two Kiwi bowlers with better records are Ish Sodhi (6/39) and Daniel Vettori (5/7).
Lennox has now raced to 14 wickets from seven ODIs at 19.71.
Innings
How the chase panned out
NZ had a solid start as Henry Nicholls and Will Young added 35 runs.
However, Alzarri Joseph removed Young to break the partnership. In the next over, Mark Chapman was run out.
Henry Nicholls's dismissal in the 13th over brought NZ down to 52/3. While Latham and Daryl Mitchell took the Kiwis forward, Khary Pierre dismissed the latter.
He also removed Dean Foxcroft before the 100-run mark, but Latham and Bracewell joined forces to get NZ home.
Information
Bracewell reaches 1,000 ODI runs
Bracewell returned unbeaten on 24 off 26 balls (3 fours). During his knock, the all-rounder raced to 1,000 ODI runs. From 45 ODIs, Bracewell now has 1,009 runs at an average of 37.37, including 2 tons and 3 half-centuries.
Information
NZ's landmark victory; series leveled
The victory against West Indies was New Zealand's 400th in ODIs. They have also lost 404 of their 855 ODIs. The series now moves to Guyana for the third match on Thursday. The final two games will be played in Barbados.