Aban, 21, son of late Atiq Ahmed, buried in Prayagraj
Aban, 21-year-old son of the late Atiq Ahmed, was buried on Saturday evening, Aug. 8, 2026, at Kasari Masari graveyard in Prayagraj, near the graves of his father and brother.
Aban and his friend Sonu lost their lives in a road accident in Jhansi on the morning of Aug. 6, 2026.
The burial was delayed so his jailed elder brothers, Umar Ahmed and Ali Ahmed, could be present.
Ahmed brothers attend funeral on parole
Aban's body arrived at the graveyard around 6pm with a heavy police presence due to large crowds.
His brothers Umar and Ali were brought from jail on parole granted by the Allahabad High Court, allowing them to attend the funeral.
After a brief reunion with family, including brother Ahzam and aunt Parveen Qureshi, the brothers were taken back to jail under guard later that evening.