Aban, 21, son of late Atiq Ahmed, buried in Prayagraj

Aban, 21-year-old son of the late Atiq Ahmed, was buried on Saturday evening, Aug. 8, 2026, at Kasari Masari graveyard in Prayagraj, near the graves of his father and brother.

Aban and his friend Sonu lost their lives in a road accident in Jhansi on the morning of Aug. 6, 2026.

The burial was delayed so his jailed elder brothers, Umar Ahmed and Ali Ahmed, could be present.