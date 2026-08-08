Liverpool's pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola hits roadblock
What's the story
Liverpool's attempt to sign Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) winger Bradley Barcola has hit a major roadblock. Liverpool have held initial talks with PSG over a potential transfer, but Sky Sports News understands that the two clubs are miles apart in their valuation of the player. PSG value the 23-year-old at £145 million, making it difficult for Liverpool to complete the deal at this stage.
Transfer targets
Liverpool also interested in PSG's Ibrahim Mbaye
Along with Barcola, Liverpool are also interested in another PSG winger, Ibrahim Mbaye. The 18-year-old is said to be keen on a move to Anfield.
However, this interest is completely separate from their pursuit of Barcola.
Liverpool are hoping to have five wingers by the end of the transfer window, including one younger player they want to develop.
Contract status
Barcola has 2 years left on his contract
Barcola has two years left on his PSG contract and is reportedly unhappy with his lack of game time. He has no intention of signing a new deal, which makes the prospect of joining Liverpool appealing.
PSG recently signed winger Magnes Akliouche from Monaco for £42.8 million and are in advanced talks with Ajax for another winger, Mika Godts.
However, these signings don't necessarily mean Barcola's departure is imminent as PSG would prefer to keep him.
Information
A look at Barcola's numbers and trophy-haul with PSG
23-year-old Barcola made 47 appearances for Lyon and scored 7 goals before moving to PSG. He has since then made 152 appearances for the French champions, scoring 39 goals. He has won a whopping 12 trophies with PSG, including three Ligue 1 honors and two Champions League titles.