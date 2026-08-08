Premier League 2026-27: Contenders for the Golden Boot award
What's the story
Every Premier League season brings fresh excitement in the race for the Golden Boot, and the 2026-27 campaign should be no different. Established superstars and proven goalscorers will target the league's top individual honour. Form, fitness, tactical roles and consistency across 38 matches are likely to decide who finishes as the Premier League's leading marksman. On the same note, we decode the contenders.
Haaland
Erling Haaland has already bagged three Golden Boot awards
Since joining Manchester City in the summer of 2022, Erling Haaland has been a sensation.
Across four seasons, he has already scored a staggering 112 goals from 132 matches in addition to bagging 24 assists.
He has already won three Golden Boot awards in 2022-23, 2023-24 and 2024-25.
Haaland, who has won the Premier League title twice, is the favorite candidate this season.
Watkins
Ollie Watkins cannot be flagged out
Aston Villa star Ollie Watkins has developed into one of the Premier League's most dependable forwards through intelligent runs, tireless pressing and composed finishing.
He contributes far beyond scoring, yet regularly produces impressive goal totals.
Watkins has bagged 91 Premier League goals from 221 appearances. He also has 37 assists.
He has scored 15-plus Premier League goals in each of the last four seasons.
Gyokeres
Arsenal's Gyokeres can be lethal
Arsenal's Viktor Gyokeres has a reputation as a prolific scorer capable of troubling any defence.
His blend of strength, acceleration and direct attacking play makes him difficult to contain, especially in transition.
Gyokeres joined Arsenal last summer and helped them win the Premier League title.
Gyokeres bagged 14 goals and an assist in his debut Premier League season for the Gunners.
Pedro
Chelsea's Joao Pedro is in the mix
Chelsea forward Joao Pedro possesses the technique and creativity to trouble defenders while also finishing chances with confidence.
Comfortable operating across the front line, he can score in different situations and create opportunities.
Pedro will once again lead Chelsea's attack. Pedro bagged 15 Premier League goals last season from 35 appearances.
Overall, the former Brighton star owns 37 league goals and 15 assists.