Premier League 2026-27: Contenders for the Golden Boot award

Since joining Manchester City in the summer of 2022, Erling Haaland has been a sensation.

Across four seasons, he has already scored a staggering 112 goals from 132 matches in addition to bagging 24 assists.

He has already won three Golden Boot awards in 2022-23, 2023-24 and 2024-25.

Haaland, who has won the Premier League title twice, is the favorite candidate this season.