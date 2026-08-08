Ireland's Cade Carmichael slams 62 versus Afghanistan in 2nd ODI
What's the story
Afghanistan have taken a 1-0 lead in the five-match ODI series against Ireland after winning the second match by a whopping 92 runs. The game, played at Bready Cricket Club on Friday, was reduced to 47 overs per side due to rain delays. Ibrahim Zadran led the charge for Afghanistan with an impressive innings of 84 runs, while Rashid Khan's six-wicket haul (6/34) helped restrict Ireland. Cade Carmichael scored a valiant fifty for Ireland in a losing cause.
Summary
Carmichael fights for Ireland
Ireland skipper Paul Stirling (6) departed cheaply. Andrew Balbirnie and Carmichael added 72 runs off 55 balls for the 2nd wicket.
Ireland were reduced to 96/2 and then 106/3.
A 38-run stand followed between Carmichael and Lorcan Tucker before the former perished.
Carmichael was dismissed in the 26th over with Ireland being reduced to 152/5.
Azmatullah Omarzai dismissed Carmichael before Rashid weaved his magic as Ireland perished for 207.
Information
Maiden ODI fifty for Carmichael
Carmichael scored 62 runs off 66 balls for Ireland. He slammed six fours and 2 sixes. From 4 ODIs (3 innings), he has amassed 126 runs at an average of 42. He clocked his maiden ODI fifty.
Twitter Post
Maiden fifty!
Cade Carmichael brings up his maiden ODI half-century!— Cricket Ireland (@cricketireland) August 7, 2026
A brilliant knock, reaching the milestone in just 44 balls.
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