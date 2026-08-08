Ireland's Cade Carmichael slams 62 versus Afghanistan in 2nd ODI

Ireland skipper Paul Stirling (6) departed cheaply. Andrew Balbirnie and Carmichael added 72 runs off 55 balls for the 2nd wicket.

Ireland were reduced to 96/2 and then 106/3.

A 38-run stand followed between Carmichael and Lorcan Tucker before the former perished.

Carmichael was dismissed in the 26th over with Ireland being reduced to 152/5.

Azmatullah Omarzai dismissed Carmichael before Rashid weaved his magic as Ireland perished for 207.