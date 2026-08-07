Afghanistan down Ireland in 2nd ODI, take 1-0 lead: Stats
What's the story
Afghanistan rattled hosts Ireland in the 2nd ODI to take a 1-0 lead in the series. After the 1st ODI was washed out, the 2nd clash at Bready Cricket Club, Bready, Northern Ireland, saw 47 overs per side due to wet outfield. Afghanistan scored 299/8 in 47 overs. Ibrahim Zadran led the show with 84. In response, Rashid Khan's 6/34 floored Ireland (207/10).
Summary
Summary of the Afghan innings
Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Zadran handed Afghanistan a decent start, adding 39 runs with the former scoring 32.
Sediqullah Atal then joined hands with Zadran and they added 116 runs.
Zadran was part of another 43-run stand with Rahmat Shah.
Azmatullah Omarzai and Hashmatullah Shahidi then scored useful runs for the visitors.
For Ireland, Mark Adair (2/40) and Jai Moondra (2/78) were the successful bowlers.
Gurbaz
Rahmanullah Gurbaz completes 3,000 List A runs
Gurbaz crossed the 3,000-run mark in List A cricket. Gurbaz, who needed 31 runs to reach the landmark, was dismissed for 32.
As per Cricinfo, this knock took Gurbaz to 3,001 runs across 87 List A games (83 innings) at 38-plus.
He has clocked 11 fifties and as many hundreds, with his best score being 151.
2,068 of his runs have come in ODIs.
Zadran
Zadran shines versus Ireland, completes 3,000 List A runs
Zadran took 97 balls for his 84, having smoked eight fours and two sixes.
With his 21st run, Zadran reached the milestone of 3,000 List A runs.
He owns 3,063 runs across 72 matches (71 innings) at 48-plus. He has clocked 15 fifties and nine hundreds.
Zadran recorded his 10th ODI fifty (100s: 6). He has amassed 1,986 runs from 43 games at 49.65.
Duo
Key numbers for Atal, Rahmat and Omarzai
Atal scored 45 off 50 balls (4s: 4, 6s: 1). In 15 matches, he owns 464 ODI runs at 33.14.
Shah scored 30 runs off 33 balls (4s: 3). He now has 4,151 runs from 129 ODIs at 35.17.
Omarzai stepped things up with a rapid 24-ball 33 (4s: 3, 6s: 2).
From 45 matches, he owns 1,202 runs at 42.92.
Information
Shahidi shines with an unbeaten 36
Shahidi shone for his side with an unbeaten 36 off just 21 balls. He slammed a six and 3 fours. Shahidi has amassed 2,643 ODI runs from 97 matches at 33.88.
Ireland
How did Ireland's chase pan out?
Ireland skipper Paul Stirling (6) departed cheaply. Andrew Balbirnie and Cade Carmichael added 72 runs off 55 balls for the 2nd wicket.
Ireland were reduced to 96/2 and then 106/3.
A 38-run stand followed between Carmichael and Lorcan Tucker before the former perished.
Curtis Campher and Benjamin Calitz contributed with 23 and 27 respectively.
For Afghanistan, Rashid was unstoppable. Omarzai claimed two scalps.
Information
Carmichael scores 62 for Ireland
Carmichael scored 62 runs off 66 balls for Ireland. He slammed six fours and 2 sixes. From 4 ODIs (3 innings), he owns 126 runs at 42. He clocked his maiden ODI fifty.
Rashid
7th five-wicket haul for Rashid
Rashid bowled 7.4 overs and picked 6/34. He now owns 220 wickets from 121 ODIs (113 innings) at 19.54.
Rashid claimed his 7th five-wicket haul in ODIs. He also owns six four-fers.
As per Cricinfo, Rashid now owns the 3rd-best ODI figures for Afghanistan. Rashid himself holds the record (7/18) and is followed by Allah Ghazanfar (6/26).
Do you know?
2nd five-wicket haul against Ireland
Rashid claimed his 2nd five-wicket haul against Ireland. Before this, he had managed 6/43 in Greater Noida, 2017. Overall, Rashid has amassed 61 scalps from 27 ODIs against Ireland at 15.95. He owns four four-wicket hauls.