Afghanistan down Ireland in 2nd ODI, take 1-0 lead: Stats

Gurbaz crossed the 3,000-run mark in List A cricket. Gurbaz, who needed 31 runs to reach the landmark, was dismissed for 32.

As per Cricinfo, this knock took Gurbaz to 3,001 runs across 87 List A games (83 innings) at 38-plus.

He has clocked 11 fifties and as many hundreds, with his best score being 151.

2,068 of his runs have come in ODIs.