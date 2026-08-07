Ibrahim Zadran shines versus Ireland, completes 3,000 List A runs
What's the story
Star Afghanistan opener Ibrahim Zadran made his bat talk in the second ODI against Ireland at the Bready Cricket Club. He operated with great intent and scored a fine 84 before falling to Curtis Campher. Though Zadran missed out on a hundred, he went past 3,000 runs in List A cricket. Here we look at his performance and stats.
Knock
A fine hand from Zadran
Rahmanullah Gurbaz's fiery 30-ball 32 handed Afghanistan a flying start.
Zadran, who was watchful early on, took his side forward with a 116-run stand with Sediqullah Atal (45) for the second wicket.
The former further added 43 runs with Rahmat Shah before being dismissed.
Zadran took 97 balls for his 84, having smoked eight fours and two sixes.
The batter accelerated well after getting his feet settled.
Career
2,000 ODI runs loading for Zadran
As per Cricinfo, this was Zadran's 10th ODI fifty as he also owns six tons.
He has now raced to 1,986 runs from 43 games. His average of 49.65 is the best among Afghan batters with 1,000-plus ODI runs.
The opener now has two fifties across three outings against Ireland. This includes 166 runs at an average of 55.33.
Information
Zadran's List A feat
With his 21st run, Zadran reached the milestone of 3,000 List A runs. He has now completed 3,063 runs across 72 matches (71 innings) at a fine average of 48-plus. He has clocked 15 fifties and nine hundreds in the format, with his best score being 177.