Ibrahim Zadran shines versus Ireland, completes 3,000 List A runs 

Rahmanullah Gurbaz's fiery 30-ball 32 handed Afghanistan a flying start.

Zadran, who was watchful early on, took his side forward with a 116-run stand with Sediqullah Atal (45) for the second wicket.

The former further added 43 runs with Rahmat Shah before being dismissed.

Zadran took 97 balls for his 84, having smoked eight fours and two sixes.

The batter accelerated well after getting his feet settled.