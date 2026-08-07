Rahmanullah Gurbaz completes 3,000 List A runs: Decoding his stats

Afghanistan were asked to bat first in the rain-curtailed 47-over per-side affair.

They were off to a flying start with Gurbaz making full use of the powerplay overs.

His brilliance meant Afghanistan's scoring rate was over six in the first six overs.

However, left-arm pacer Jai Moondra brought an early end to his stay.

Gurbaz smashed six fours and a maximum during his 30-ball 32.