Rahmanullah Gurbaz completes 3,000 List A runs: Decoding his stats
What's the story
Afghanistan's cricket sensation, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, has crossed the 3,000-run mark in List A cricket. The milestone came during the second ODI against Ireland at the Bready Cricket Club. Gurbaz, who needed 31 runs to reach the landmark, was dismissed for 32. Over 2,000 of his runs have come in One Day Internationals (ODIs). Here we look at his stats.
Knock
Breif stay for Gurbaz
Afghanistan were asked to bat first in the rain-curtailed 47-over per-side affair.
They were off to a flying start with Gurbaz making full use of the powerplay overs.
His brilliance meant Afghanistan's scoring rate was over six in the first six overs.
However, left-arm pacer Jai Moondra brought an early end to his stay.
Gurbaz smashed six fours and a maximum during his 30-ball 32.
Stats
11 tons in the format
As per Cricinfo, this knock has taken Gurbaz to 3,001 runs across 87 List A games (83 innings) at a fine average of 38-plus.
He has clocked 11 fifties and as many hundreds in the format, with his best score being 151.
Meanwhile, the dasher made his List A debut in January 2017, nearly four years before his maiden ODI appearance.
ODIs
Over 2,000 runs in ODIs
A couple of months back, Gurbaz became the seventh Afghanistan batter to register 2,000 ODI runs.
Across 56 games in the format, the keeper-batter has now raced to 2,068 runs at 37.60. His strike rate is an impressive 90.50.
In addition to 9 hundreds, he owns 7 fifties. Notably, no other Afghanistan batter even has seven ODI tons.
Information
Gurbaz owns these feats
Gurbaz is the only Afghanistan batter with a hundred on ODI debut. He also owns the fastest ODI hundred by an Afghan batter, reaching the milestone off just 48 balls against India in Dharamsala earlier this year. He has clocked 384 runs across six games against Ireland at 64 (100s: 2, 50: 1).