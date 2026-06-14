Listing the fastest ODI centuries by Afghanistan batters 

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48 - Rahmanullah Gurbaz vs India, 2026

Gurbaz's explosive innings came in a rain-curtailed match that was reduced to 25 overs per side. Batting first, the Afghan side were off to a poor start as India had reduced them to 26/3. Gurbaz took the innings forward by dominating a 116-run stand with skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi. The former was aggressive from the outset as his strike rate only increased with time. His hundred came off just 48 balls before Gurbaz departed for 102 runs off 51 balls. Despite his efforts, India won the contest by seven wickets.