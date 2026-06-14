Listing the fastest ODI centuries by Afghanistan batters
What's the story
Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz has etched his name in the cricketing history books by scoring a blistering 48-ball century against India in Dharamsala. This was not only his fastest ODI ton but also the quickest ever by an Afghan batter. The innings included eight fours and as many sixes, making it one of the most explosive performances from an Afghanistan player. On this note, we list down the fastest ODI tons by Afghanistan batters.
#1
48 - Rahmanullah Gurbaz vs India, 2026
Gurbaz's explosive innings came in a rain-curtailed match that was reduced to 25 overs per side. Batting first, the Afghan side were off to a poor start as India had reduced them to 26/3. Gurbaz took the innings forward by dominating a 116-run stand with skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi. The former was aggressive from the outset as his strike rate only increased with time. His hundred came off just 48 balls before Gurbaz departed for 102 runs off 51 balls. Despite his efforts, India won the contest by seven wickets.
#2
72 - Mohammad Shahzad vs Scotland, 2010
Mohammad Shahzad's 72-ball hundred against Scotland in the 2010 Ayr ODI now takes the second place on this list. Chasing 225 in that game, the Afghan side lost opener Noor Ali Zadran (6) cheaply as Shahzad arrived at three. It was one-way traffic thereafter as the wicketkeeper-batter attacked straightaway and recorded exactly 100 not out of 72 balls. He hit 15 fours that day as Afghanistan (225/1) prevailed with 19 overs to spare. Notably, Shahzad added 218 runs with fellow centurion Karim Sadiq (114*).
#3
72 - Karim Sadiq vs Netherlands, 2012
Former opener Karim Sadiq also hammered a 72-ball ton in the 2012 Sharjah affair against Netherlands. The Afghans were chasing 257 in that match as Sadiq's efforts made the contest a one-sided affair. His 100 off 74 balls set the tone as Afghanistan crossed the line in 46.2 overs. Sadiq's knock was laced with 12 fours and four sixes.