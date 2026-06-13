Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz registers 2nd-fastest ODI hundred versus India: Stats
What's the story
Afghanistan cricket team batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz recorded a superb century versus India in the 1st ODI being held at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala. Gurbaz looked to be positive from the start and despite his side losing early wickets, he made sure make things count in what is a 25-over contest due to rain. Just after his hundred, he perished. Here's more.
Information
Gurbaz and Shahidi add a solid 116-run stand
Afghanistan were 26/3 when Hashmatullah Shahidi joined Gurbaz in the middle. A 116-run stand followed between the two for the 4th wicket. Shahidi played a supporting role whereas Gurbaz took the initiative and hammered the Indian bowlers. Nitish Reddy dismissed Gurbaz in the 16th over.
Numbers
Gurbaz shines in his 50th match on Asian soil
Gurbaz smashed 102 runs off 51 balls. He smacked 8 fours and 8 sixes. He has raced to 1,990 runs from 53 matches at 38.26. He clocked his 9th hundred (50s: 7). In 2 ODIs versus India, he owns 123 runs at 61.5. As per ESPNcricinfo, playing his 50th ODI on Asian soil, he owns 1,962 runs at 40.04 (100s: 9, 50s: 7).
Vs IND
2nd-fastest ODI hundred vs India
Gurbaz now owns the 2nd-fastest ODI hundred versus India in terms of balls faced (48 balls). Fastest ODI hundreds vs India (by balls faced) 45 - Shahid Afridi (PAK), Kanpur, 2005 48 - Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG), Dharamsala, 2026 57 - James Faulkner (AUS), Bengaluru, 2013 57 - AB de Villiers (SA), Mumbai WS, 2015 57 - Michael Bracewell (NZ), Hyderabad, 2023
Hundred
Fastest ODI hundred for Afghanistan
As per Cricbuzz, Gurbaz has recorded the fastest ODI hundred for Afghanistan (by balls faced). Fastest ODI hundreds for Afghanistan (by balls faced) 48 - Rahmanullah Gurbaz vs IND, Dharamsala, 2026 72 - Mohammad Shahzad vs SCOT, Alloway, 2010 72 - Karim Sadiq vs NED, Sharjah, 2012 85 - Nawroz Mangal vs SCOT, Sharjah, 2013 85 - Mohammad Shahzad vs IRE, Belfast, 2019
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2nd Afghan batter with this record in internationals
Gurbaz also reached a major milestone, becoming only the second Afghan batter after Mohammad Nabi to smash 200 sixes in international cricket. Gurbaz owns 204 sixes in international cricket (122 in T20Is, 78 in ODIs and 4 in Tests).