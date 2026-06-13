Afghanistan cricket team batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz recorded a superb century versus India (Image Source: X/@ACBofficials)

Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz registers 2nd-fastest ODI hundred versus India: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 07:23 pm Jun 13, 202607:23 pm

What's the story

Afghanistan cricket team batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz recorded a superb century versus India in the 1st ODI being held at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala. Gurbaz looked to be positive from the start and despite his side losing early wickets, he made sure make things count in what is a 25-over contest due to rain. Just after his hundred, he perished. Here's more.