Abandoned newborn in Kerala discharged, placed under state care
India
A newborn baby boy was found abandoned near a roadside eatery in Maradu, Kerala, on June 28.
Local police rescued him and took him to Ernakulam General Hospital, where he recovered well, gaining weight from 2.4kg to 2.94kg before being discharged on July 6.
Now, he is officially under state care.
Kiyan in adoption agency, parents sought
The little one has been named Kiyan, which means royalty, a hopeful nod to his future.
He will be placed with a special adoption agency while authorities look for his parents and investigate why he was left behind.
If no one comes forward soon, Kiyan will be declared legally abandoned and made available for adoption through official channels so he can find a new family.