Heavy rains batter Maharashtra; landslides disrupt connectivity
What's the story
Heavy monsoon rains have severely disrupted rail and road connectivity between Mumbai and Pune. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Mumbai and a red alert for Pune. Landslides in the Bhor Ghat section of the Western Ghats have caused major disruptions, with train services coming to a standstill early on Monday.
Service suspension
Landslides between Thakurwadi and Monkey Hill
The landslides occurred near Thakurwadi at around 3:05am followed by another between Khandala and Monkey Hill. Central Railway officials said all three railway tracks were affected by the debris. Swapnil Nila, Chief Public Relations Officer of Central Railway, confirmed that "a landslide occurred between Thakurvadi and Monkey Hill Loop Cabin on the Up Main Line of Mumbai Division."
Travel disruption
Several long-distance trains canceled
The disruptions have led to the cancellation of several long-distance trains, including the CSMT-Pune Indrayani Express and Deccan Queen. Other trains have been diverted or rescheduled as restoration work continues. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said teams are fully prepared for restoration work, even as heavy rainfall is expected to continue.
Safety measures
Authorities declare holiday for schools, colleges
The Mumbai-Pune Expressway and the old highway were also closed due to the landslides, leaving commuters stranded. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has advised residents against unnecessary travel. In light of the situation, authorities have declared a holiday for all government, private, and civic-run schools and colleges in Mumbai, Pune, Thane, and Palghar districts on Monday.
Weather update
More rain expected in coming days
The IMD has predicted more heavy rainfall and gusty winds in the coming days. Mumbai and adjoining districts have been witnessing intense rainfall for several days, leading to waterlogging and tree falls. At least three people have died in rain-related incidents since June 30. The University of Mumbai has postponed all examinations scheduled for Monday due to the weather conditions.