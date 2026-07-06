WT20 WC final: Ellyse Perry equals this Alyssa Healy record
What's the story
Australia's star all-rounder Ellyse Perry has equalled Alyssa Healy's record for the most appearances in a Women's T20 World Cup final. Perry made her seventh appearance in such a final during Australia's title clash against England at Lord's on Sunday. Though the all-rounder did not bowl, she scored an unbeaten 12-ball 13 in her team's thumping seven-wicket win. Here are further details.
Recovery
Injury scare for Perry ahead of final
Perry's participation in the final was uncertain after she suffered a quadriceps injury during Australia's semi-final victory over West Indies. However, the seasoned all-rounder made a timely recovery and was included in Australia's unchanged playing XI for the title clash. Australia captain Sophie Molineux confirmed at the toss that Perry had come through training without any issues.
Past encounters
Fourth final between Australia and England
This was the fourth Women's T20 World Cup final between Australia and England, and all have been won by the former. While the Aussies now have seven titles, no other team has won the honor multiple times. Perry has featured in seven of these eight finals, having only missed the 2020 one. While Healy has also made seven such appearances, Meg Lanning takes the second place with six matches.
Feat
Perry's record in WT20 WC finals
Perry is the joint-leading wicket-taker in WT20 WC finals alongside compatriots Jess Jonassen and Megan Schutt (7 apiece). Perry has an economy of 5.64 in this regard. With the bat, the all-rounder has scored 79 runs across four innings at 39.5.