WT20 WC final: Ellyse Perry equals this Alyssa Healy record

Past encounters

Fourth final between Australia and England

This was the fourth Women's T20 World Cup final between Australia and England, and all have been won by the former. While the Aussies now have seven titles, no other team has won the honor multiple times. Perry has featured in seven of these eight finals, having only missed the 2020 one. While Healy has also made seven such appearances, Meg Lanning takes the second place with six matches.