Australia overcome England, win Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Stats
What's the story
Australia walked past hosts England in the final of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026. The match was held at Lord's Cricket Ground, London. Captain Nat Sciver-Brunt led from the front with an unbeaten half-century while Freya Kemp contributed a valuable late innings of 44 not out to help England recover from early setbacks. England managed 150/4 in 20 overs. In response, a hundred-run stand between Beth Mooney and Phoebe Litchfield helped Australia secure a 7-wicket win.
Match details
Sciver-Brunt anchors England's innings
England's innings got off to a rocky start as they lost their opener Amy Jones in the second over. However, Sciver-Brunt and Danni Wyatt-Hodge added 25 runs before Alice Capsey joined in. Sciver-Brunt and Capsey played cautiously before accelerating the innings. The duo added 35 runs. With Capsey's dismissal, England were reduced to 67/3 and then 70/4. Sciver-Brunt made sure to hold her fort from one end with Kemp playing a perfect supporting role before accelerating in the closing overs.
Information
Summary of AUS-W bowlers
Kim Garth bowled 4 overs and managed 1/20. Lucy Hamilton did well. She bowled 3 overs and managed 1/19. Skipper Sophie Molineux claimed 1/32 from her 4 overs. Annabel Sutherland clocked 1/34 from 4 overs. Georgia Wareham bowled 2 overs and conceded 9 runs. Ashleigh Gardner bowled 3 overs and clocked 0/32.
Sciver-Brunt
20th WT20I fifty from Sciver-Brunt's blade
In 141 WT20I matches (135 innings), Sciver-Brunt raced to 3,187 runs at 30.64. She recorded her 20th fifty in the format for England. As per ESPNcricinfo, in 32 matches against AUS-W, Sciver-Brunt has amassed 615 runs at 24.6. She registered her third fifty against AUS-W. Meanwhile, she has also got to 1,440 runs in 61 home matches at 28.8. Sciver-Brunt smashed her 7th fifty on home soil.
Information
Sciver-Brunt races to 965 Women's T20 World Cup runs
Sciver-Brunt raced to 965 Women's T20 World Cup runs from 33 matches at 45.95 (50s: 9). In the 2026 edition, she ended her campaign with 227 runs from 4 matches at 113.50. She struck 2 fifties.
Information
Kemp chips in for England
Kemp's 44* from 28 balls had four fours and a six. She now owns 336 runs from 38 matches (26 innings) at 28. Her strike rate is 144.20.
Chase
Summary of the chase
Australia lost opener Georgia Voll early on before Litchfield joined Mooney and they played an aggressive game to keep England at bay. A 100-run stand between the two laid the foundation for this massive victory. Litchfield missed out on a fifty, being dismissed for 48 runs by Charlie Dean. Mooney fell thereafter in the 16th over for a well made 49-ball 64. Ellyse Perry scored an unbeaten 13 with Gardner scoring 3* off 2 balls to guide the Aussie Women home.
Mooney
Women's T20 World Cup: Mooney gets to 990 runs
Mooney's knock was laced with 10 fours. From 35 Women's T20 World Cup games, Mooney now owns 990 runs at 43.04. She struck her 9th fifty. Mooney ended the 2026 campaign as the 2nd-highest run-scorer. She bagged 238 runs from 7 matches at 47.60. She struck her 3d fifty. In 125 WT20I games (119 matches), Mooney has amassed 3,783 runs at 41.57. She struck her 31st fifty (100s: 2). In 19 matches versus ENG-W, Mooney owns 811 runs at 57.92. She smashed her 8th fifty (100s: 1).
Information
Litchfield chips in with 48
Litchfield's 48 was laced with 2 sixes and six fours. With this knock, she now owns 680 runs from 37 matches (32 innings) at 28.33. In four games versus ENG-W, she has amassed 102 runs at 25.5.
Information
Summary of England's bowlers
Charlotte Dean bowled 4 overs and managed 1/28. Lauren Bell managed 1/38 from 3 overs. Linsey Smith bowled 4 overs and clocked 0/30. Kemp conceded 22 runs from her 2 overs. Sophie Ecclestone picked 1/24 from 3.1 overs. Danielle Gibson bowled one over and gave away 7 runs.
Records
Mooney attains these feats
As per Cricbuzz, Mooney became the first to win the POTM award twice in Women's T20 World Cup finals (2023 and 2026). Marlon Samuels is the only one to have done it in the Men's competition (2012 and 2016). Mooney also recorded multiple 50-plus scores in T20 World Cup finals (2023 and 2026). She smashed 74* versus SA Women in the 2023 edition.
Do you know?
7th T20 World Cup honor for AUS-W
Australia won their 7th Women's T20 World Cup honor. Australia have emerged victorious in 2010, 2012, 2014, 2018, 2020, 2023, and 2026.