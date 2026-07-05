Nat Sciver-Brunt slams her 9th T20 World Cup half-century: Stats

Knock

Sciver-Brunt anchors England's innings

England's innings got off to a rocky start as they lost their opener Amy Jones in the second over. However, Sciver-Brunt and Danni Wyatt-Hodge added 25 runs before Alice Capsey joined in. Sciver-Brunt and Capsey played cautiously before accelerating the innings. With Capsey's dismissal, England were reduced to 67/3 and then 70/4. Sciver-Brunt made sure to hold her fort from one end with Kemp playing a perfect supporting role before accelerating in the closing overs.