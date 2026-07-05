Nat Sciver-Brunt slams her 9th T20 World Cup half-century: Stats
What's the story
England's captain Nat Sciver-Brunt helped her team post a decent total of 150/4 against Australia in the final of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 at Lord's. England were reduced to 70/4 at one stage before Sciver-Brunt and Freya Kemp got the side to 150. Sciver-Brunt smashed an unbeaten half-century whereas Kemp scored a valuable 44*. It was a clinical bowling show from AUS-W, who kept England under the wraps.
Knock
Sciver-Brunt anchors England's innings
England's innings got off to a rocky start as they lost their opener Amy Jones in the second over. However, Sciver-Brunt and Danni Wyatt-Hodge added 25 runs before Alice Capsey joined in. Sciver-Brunt and Capsey played cautiously before accelerating the innings. With Capsey's dismissal, England were reduced to 67/3 and then 70/4. Sciver-Brunt made sure to hold her fort from one end with Kemp playing a perfect supporting role before accelerating in the closing overs.
Milestone achievement
Sciver-Brunt scripts history; Kemp chips in
Sciver-Brunt reached her half-century in 45 balls with a single in the 18th over. She became the first England player to score a 50 in both the semi-final and final of a Women's T20 World Cup. The England captain remained unbeaten on 58 from 53 balls, including five boundaries. Kemp finished with an unbeaten 44 off just 28 deliveries, hitting four fours and a six.
Record
Partnership record for Sciver-Brunt and Kemp
As per Cricbuzz, Sciver-Brunt and Kemp's unbeaten 80*-run stand is now the 3rd-highest in WT20 WC finals. Highest partnership in WT20 WC finals (any wicket) 120 - H Matthews, S Taylor (WI) vs AUS, Kolkata, 2016 (1st wkt) 115 - A Healy, B Mooney (AUS) vs IND, Melbourne, 2020 (1st wkt) 80* - F Kemp, Nat Sciver-Brunt (ENG) vs AUS, Lord's, 2026 (5th wkt) 77 - M Lanning, E Villani (AUS) vs WI, Kolkata, 2016 (2nd wkt)
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Sciver-Brunt races to 965 Women's T20 World Cup runs
Sciver-Brunt has raced to 965 Women's T20 World Cup runs from 33 matches at 45.95 (50s: 9). In the 2026 edition, she ended her campaign with 227 runs from 4 matches at 113.50. She struck 2 fifties.
Numbers
20th WT20I fifty from Sciver-Brunt's blade
In 141 WT20I matches (135 innings), Sciver-Brunt has raced to 3,187 runs at 30.64. She recorded her 20th fifty in the format for England. As per ESPNcricinfo, in 32 matches against AUS-W, Sciver-Brunt has amassed 615 runs at 24.6. She registered her third fifty against AUS-W. Meanwhile, she has also got to 1,440 runs in 61 home matches at 28.8. Sciver-Brunt smashed her 7th fifty on home soil.