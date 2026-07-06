Mamata Banerjee placed under house arrest, claims TMC

Case details

Alleged rape, murder of minor girl

The alleged rape and murder of the minor girl has sparked massive public outrage. The girl had left her home on Saturday afternoon to buy a birthday gift for a friend, but didn't return. Her family alleged four men abducted her and accused the police of inaction. They spent the night searching for her, only to find out from one of the suspects accosted by locals that her body was dumped near a pond in the Surjyapur Haat area.