Mamata Banerjee placed under house arrest, claims TMC
What's the story
Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee, the former Chief Minister of West Bengal, has claimed that she has been placed under house arrest. The TMC alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led state government took this step to prevent her from visiting Baruipur. Banerjee wanted to meet the family of a 12-year-old girl who was allegedly raped and murdered in the Surjyapur area of Baruipur, South 24 Parganas district.
Allegations made
'Massive deployment of police personnel'
The TMC alleged that a heavy police force was deployed and barricades were put up outside Banerjee's residence to stop her from leaving. "Our Chairperson, @MamataOfficial, wanted to visit Baruipur. Upon learning this, a massive deployment of police personnel and barricades was put in place outside her residence to prevent her from leaving," the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) said in a post on X.
Twitter Post
All India Trinamool Congress' post on X
Our Chairperson, @MamataOfficial, wanted to visit Baruipur. Upon learning this, a massive deployment of police personnel and barricades was put in place outside her residence to prevent her from leaving.— All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) July 5, 2026
Despite these attempts to stop her, our demand remains unchanged:… pic.twitter.com/o6dayiSNOF
Case details
Alleged rape, murder of minor girl
The alleged rape and murder of the minor girl has sparked massive public outrage. The girl had left her home on Saturday afternoon to buy a birthday gift for a friend, but didn't return. Her family alleged four men abducted her and accused the police of inaction. They spent the night searching for her, only to find out from one of the suspects accosted by locals that her body was dumped near a pond in the Surjyapur Haat area.
Public response
Four people arrested so far
The discovery of the girl's body led to protests on Baruipur-Joynagar Road, with residents blocking roads and setting tires ablaze. Inspector General of Police Kankarprasad Barui assured protesters that all accused would be arrested and "no one will be spared." Four people have been arrested so far in connection with the case. Police said local BJP worker Shantanu Mandal has been detained for questioning.
Political fallout
No response from BJP regarding allegations
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee slammed the BJP for creating an atmosphere where accused persons feel politically protected. In a social media post, he said political pressure seems to be overshadowing accountability in this case. "BJP came to Bengal promising women's safety and security. Instead, every such incident raises fresh questions about its HOLLOW PROMISES," he wrote. There has been no immediate response from the BJP or the administration regarding these allegations by TMC.
Twitter Post
Abhishek Banerjee criticizes BJP
.@BJP4India doesn't just fail women, it fosters a climate where those accused of heinous crimes appear to believe they enjoy political protection.— Abhishek Banerjee (@abhishekaitc) July 5, 2026
Where political connections seem to influence justice.
Where influence appears to speak louder than the rule of law.
Where…