PM Modi to embark on 6-day trip to 3 nations
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is embarking on a six-day trip to Indonesia, Australia, and New Zealand starting Monday. The visit aims to strengthen India's ties with these key Indo-Pacific nations through defense, trade, and technology cooperation, among other areas. During the trip, PM Modi will hold bilateral talks with leaders of all three countries and engage with business leaders and the Indian diaspora.
Indonesia visit
First leg in Indonesia
The first leg of PM Modi's trip will be in Indonesia from July 6-8, at the invitation of President Prabowo Subianto. This is his fourth visit to the country and comes on the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties between India and Indonesia. The two leaders are expected to review progress on their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and discuss areas such as maritime security, defense, digital technologies, and health, among others.
Australia visit
Australia next
In Jakarta, the PM will address a gathering of the Indian diaspora before travelling to Yogyakarta to visit the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Prambanan Temple complex. From Indonesia, PM Modi will fly to Australia from July 8-10 at the invitation of Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. The two leaders will hold bilateral talks during the Annual Leaders' Summit. Discussions are likely to focus on defense cooperation, maritime security, and critical minerals, among other topics. Modi will also call on Governor-General Sam Mostyn.
New Zealand visit
New Zealand last
PM Modi will also address the India-Australia CEOs forum and meet with local business leaders and Indian diaspora members during his stay in Australia. The last leg of Modi's trip will be from July 10-11 in New Zealand, invited by Prime Minister Christopher Luxon. This is the first state visit by an Indian Prime Minister to New Zealand in four decades. The two leaders will review bilateral ties, focusing on trade, commerce, and defense.
Meetings
PM to meet business, sports personalities
PM Modi will also meet business and sports personalities during his stay there. India and New Zealand signed a Free Trade Agreement earlier this year to boost trade in goods and services and encourage investment between the two countries. The agreement is designed to reduce tariffs and trade barriers, facilitating a more streamlined flow of products, such as agricultural goods, dairy, textiles, and technology. Additionally, it encourages collaboration in various sectors, including education, healthcare, and tourism.