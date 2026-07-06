Netanyahu said he receives overwhelming support from India on social media

US isn't only ally, India also backs Israel: Netanyahu

By Snehil Singh 08:12 am Jul 06, 202608:12 am

What's the story

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected United States Vice President JD Vance's claim that the US is Israel's only powerful ally. Speaking to Fox News, Netanyahu highlighted India as one of Israel's strongest international backers. "First of all, I respect JD Vance; we have a very good relationship," he said, "but it doesn't mean that I agree with everything that he says," adding, "We have some other friends, like India, you know, it has 1.4 billion people..."