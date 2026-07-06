US isn't only ally, India also backs Israel: Netanyahu
What's the story
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected United States Vice President JD Vance's claim that the US is Israel's only powerful ally. Speaking to Fox News, Netanyahu highlighted India as one of Israel's strongest international backers. "First of all, I respect JD Vance; we have a very good relationship," he said, "but it doesn't mean that I agree with everything that he says," adding, "We have some other friends, like India, you know, it has 1.4 billion people..."
Diplomatic relations
World leaders privately back Israel: Netanyahu
Netanyahu emphasized India's backing, saying he receives overwhelming support from the country on social media. He also claimed that many world leaders privately back Israel despite domestic pressures. "Many leaders call me up and say... I want you to know we respect you," he said. The Israeli leader's comments come after Vance criticized Israeli leaders for attacking US President Donald Trump's Iran policy.
Policy criticism
What did Vance say about Israel?
Vance had publicly urged Israeli leaders to support Trump's diplomatic engagement with Iran instead of criticizing Washington's interim agreement with Tehran. He also questioned Israel's long-term security strategy, asking, "What is your exact proposal? You're a country of 9 million people." Despite disagreeing with Vance's assessment, Netanyahu said they share a good working relationship and rejected suggestions of any divide with Trump. "I don't think there's a rift between us," he said.
Military defense
Netanyahu defends military operations in Lebanon
Netanyahu also defended Israel's military operations in Lebanon, saying they are necessary for regional security. He argued that some Christian communities in Lebanon had sought Israeli protection against Hezbollah. "Christian villages in Lebanon have actually asked to be annexed to Israel because we protect them against Hezbollah fanatics," he said. He added that in "defending ourselves, we're defending our common civilization—the people who chant death to America."