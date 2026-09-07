Abduction suspect Suraj Kumar Pandey escaped custody from moving train
A man accused in a minor girl's abduction case, Suraj Kumar Pandey, managed to escape from police custody by jumping off a moving train near Agra.
He was being brought from Surat to Mirzapur when he allegedly jumped off the moving train around 12.30am on the intervening night of September 4 and 5.
Police teams searched the area, but he has not been found yet.
GRP registers FIR, probe underway
The Government Railway Police (GRP) in Agra has now registered an FIR not just against Pandey but also against the three officers escorting him under new criminal law sections.
As Deputy SP Rajesh Dixit put it, the matter was being investigated by an inspector at GRP Agra Fort, while efforts were underway to nab absconding accused Suraj Kumar Pandey in coordination with Mirzapur police.
The investigation is ongoing.