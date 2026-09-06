Premier League, Arsenal overcome Chelsea 2-1 in London derby: Stats
What's the story
Arsenal staged a stunning comeback to defeat Chelsea 2-1 in an exhilarating Premier League clash on Sunday. The match, which was the first major showdown of the new season, saw both teams put up a fierce fight in Matchweek 3. With this win, Arsenal are the 2nd side after Manchester City to win the season's 1st three league games. On the other hand, Chelsea's unbeaten run under Xabi Alonso came to an end.
Match highlights
Arsenal eke out a 2-1 win
Morgan Rogers gave Chelsea an early lead with a goal just 77 seconds into the game. However, Arsenal responded quickly with Kai Havertz equalizing from outside the box.
The second half saw Martin Odegaard score his second goal of the season, putting Arsenal ahead with a well-executed team move.
Despite Chelsea's attempts to equalize, including a late effort from Estevao that was tipped over by David Raya, the Gunners held on for the win.
Goals
Havertz races to 39 goals for Arsenal
Havertz helped Arsenal equalize against his former side in the 25th minute from Declan Rice's assist.
In 115 matches for Arsenal, Havertz has scored 39 goals in all competitions. He has three goals this season across competitions from 4 outings.
In 75 Premier League games for Arsenal, Havertz owns 26 goals.
Overall, former Chelsea man Havertz has 45 Premier League goals from 166 matches (A20).
Arsenal players
Key numbers for Rice, Tzolis and Odegaard
Former West Ham United ace Rice now has 31 Premier League assists from 316 appearances.
Odegaard scored Arsenal's 2nd goal in the 50th minute.
From 178 Premier League appearances, he has amassed 36 goals (A37). He has 2 league goals this season.
Arsenal's summer recruit Christos Tzolis made his third successive league appearance and recorded his maiden assist.
Overall this season, he owns three assists for the club in all competitions.
Information
Rogers shines once again for new club Chelsea
Rogers, who joined Chelsea from Aston Villa in a record-breaking deal this summer, has scored two goals from three Premier League games (A1). Overall, the Englishman has bagged 23 goals and 18 assists from 88 Premier League matches.
Opta stats
Contrasting records for Chelsea and Arsenal
Chelsea are now the first side to score in the opening five minutes of three successive Premier League games since Newcastle United in December 2024.
Chelsea are also the first ever to do so in their first three matches of a season in the competition.
Arsenal have conceded within the opening two minutes of a Premier League game (01:17) for the first time since August 2023 against Fulham (57s).
Do you know?
Odegaard doubles his tally
In three Premier League appearances this season (2 goals), Odegaard has doubled his Premier League goal tally in the entirety of last season (1 in 24 appearances), as per Opta.
Information
Chelsea's woes against Arsenal continue
Chelsea are winless against rivals Arsenal in 12 successive matches across all competitions (L9 D3). Chelsea have also lost four games on the bounce against the Gunners. Notably, Chelsea last beat Arsenal back in August 2021 (2-0 in Premier League).
Details
Match stats and points table
From 16 attempts, Mikel Arteta's Arsenal had nine shots on target. Chelsea managed 5 shots on target from 13 attempts.
Arsenal had 44 touches in the opposition box compared to Chelsea's 25.
Arsenal also had 54.6% ball possession and completed 385 passes.
In terms of the points table, Arsenal are 2nd behind Manchester City, level on 9 points each.
With 6 points from three matches, Chelsea are currently placed 4th (W2 L1).
Twitter Post
Pace!
Arsenal win again to keep pace with Man City at the top 👊 pic.twitter.com/y2vTzFZE2I— Premier League (@premierleague) September 6, 2026