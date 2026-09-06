Premier League, Arsenal overcome Chelsea 2-1 in London derby: Stats

Morgan Rogers gave Chelsea an early lead with a goal just 77 seconds into the game. However, Arsenal responded quickly with Kai Havertz equalizing from outside the box.

The second half saw Martin Odegaard score his second goal of the season, putting Arsenal ahead with a well-executed team move.

Despite Chelsea's attempts to equalize, including a late effort from Estevao that was tipped over by David Raya, the Gunners held on for the win.