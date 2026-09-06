How has Joe Root performed at Edgbaston in Tests? Stats

Root has enjoyed batting at Edgbaston and is the top run-scorer here.

From 10 matches (18 innings), Root has amassed 948 runs at an average of 63.20, as per Cricinfo.

He has slammed three hundreds and five fifties.

Versus Pakistan at Edgbaston, Birmingham, Root has played one match and scored 65 runs.

He hit scored worth 3 and 62 in that match.