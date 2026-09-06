How has Joe Root performed at Edgbaston in Tests? Stats
What's the story
England are set to face Pakistan in the third and final Test at Edgbaston, starting September 9. The hosts will be looking to win the series 3-0, having dominated the show at Headingley and Lord's. England skipper Joe Root faltered with the bat at Lord's and will be keen to make a statement. Here we decode his performance at Edgbaston in red-ball cricket.
Edgbaston
Root is closing in on 1,000 runs at Edgbaston
Root has enjoyed batting at Edgbaston and is the top run-scorer here.
From 10 matches (18 innings), Root has amassed 948 runs at an average of 63.20, as per Cricinfo.
He has slammed three hundreds and five fifties.
Versus Pakistan at Edgbaston, Birmingham, Root has played one match and scored 65 runs.
He hit scored worth 3 and 62 in that match.
Numbers
Root's performance against Pakistan and his overall Test numbers
Versus Pakistan, Root has scored 1,581 runs from 20 matches (34 innings) at 51.
He owns 2 tons and 8 fifties.
Overall in the format for England, Root owns a whopping 14,208 runs from 168 matches (307 innings) at an average of 50.38.
In addition to 41 hundreds, Root has hit 68 fifties.
7,594 of his runs have come in England at 53.85.