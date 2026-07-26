Abdul Aziz Khokar lands in ICU after 5-day hunger strike
India
Abdul Aziz Khokar, whose 21-year-old son Muzammil died when a crane collapsed on July 16, landed in the ICU after five days on a hunger strike.
He was protesting outside the Kashigaon police station, asking for JP Infra's top bosses to be named in the FIR.
His family said his health took a hit with increased blood sugar and blood pressure.
Police FIR excludes JP Infra leadership
Police have filed an FIR against five people, including the crane operator and site engineers, but not JP Infra's senior leadership.
Khokar says repeated safety warnings about using cranes in crowded areas were ignored by the company.
After talking to their lawyer, the family has now turned to the Bombay High Court to push for action against those at the top.