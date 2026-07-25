NEET paper leak protests: 3rd round of talks scheduled today
What's the story
The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) and the central government will hold their third round of talks on Saturday. The discussions are aimed at resolving the ongoing NEET paper leak agitation. The government has accepted two of the CJP's three key demands but is still deliberating on the contentious demand for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.
Resignation refusal
Government sources firmly reject Pradhan's resignation demand
Despite the ongoing negotiations, government sources have firmly rejected the possibility of Pradhan resigning over the NEET-UG paper leak controversy, NDTV reported.
They argued that resignation would be an easy way out and would mean shirking responsibility.
Instead, they are focusing on restructuring the National Testing Agency (NTA) to prevent such incidents in the future.
Protest demands
CJP demands include public apology for alleged police action
During the second round of talks on Friday, the government agreed to two of CJP's demands.
These included no FIRs against peaceful protesters and ₹1 crore compensation for families of students who died by suicide due to examination-related stress.
However, CJP leaders Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das insisted that Pradhan's resignation is non-negotiable and demanded a public apology for alleged police actions against protesters.
Administrative actions
NTA terminates 47 officials amid ongoing crisis
In a significant administrative move, the NTA terminated 47 officials on July 24.
The government is also mulling a complete overhaul of the agency's outsourcing system to enhance transparency and accountability.
This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced fast-track courts for paper leak cases and a draft bill proposing harsher punishments for such offenses was approved by the Union Cabinet.
Youth engagement
PM Modi thanks youth for suggestions on examination issue
Prime Minister Modi also released a video thanking the youth for their suggestions on the examination issue, saying they had strengthened his bond with them.
"Thank you, friends! I had a chance to meet you all yesternight. The response to the video I posted was immense," he said in an Instagram message.
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has closed 18 metro stations across central Delhi till further notice in anticipation of protests.
Liquor shutdown
Delhi government orders liquor shops to shut by 8pm
The Delhi government has also ordered liquor shops to shut by 8:00pm till the weekend ends, citing security concerns.
This decision comes after an unannounced early closure on Thursday surprised many customers.
Activist Sonam Wangchuk ended his 26-day hunger strike after receiving assurances from the Centre to consider key demands and raise accountability issues in Parliament without taking action against peaceful protesters.