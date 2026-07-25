Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu resigns
What's the story
Union Minister of State for Railways and Food Processing Industries, Ravneet Singh Bittu, has resigned from his post in the Union Council of Ministers. President Droupadi Murmu accepted his resignation on the advice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The decision comes after Bittu's Rajya Sabha term ended on June 21, 2026. He had resigned from his ministerial position on July 24, 2026.
Political career
Who is Ravneet Singh Bittu
Bittu, a three-time Lok Sabha MP, is the grandson of former Punjab CM Beant Singh.
He joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2024 after leaving Congress and unsuccessfully contested Lok Sabha elections.
He was later nominated to the Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan.
Before his ministerial role, Bittu represented Anandpur Sahib once and Ludhiana twice in Lok Sabha.
Election strategy
BJP's strategy for Punjab Assembly elections
Bittu's resignation is seen as a strategic move by the BJP to strengthen its organizational base in Punjab ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.
According to PTI, party sources suggest that he may contest from Ludhiana (Central) constituency.
The BJP plans to contest the elections independently, ending speculation about an alliance with Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).
Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently criticized SAD during his visit to Punjab, accusing them of serving their "selfish interests."
Election performance
AAP's dominance in Punjab and BJP's response
In the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won a landslide victory with 92 seats. The BJP could only win two seats.
However, the party is now looking to improve its performance by capitalizing on controversies surrounding Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and internal rifts within Congress.
Bittu's resignation from the Union Council of Ministers is expected to play a key role in these plans as he shifts focus back to state politics.