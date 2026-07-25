Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu resigns

Bittu's resignation is seen as a strategic move by the BJP to strengthen its organizational base in Punjab ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

According to PTI, party sources suggest that he may contest from Ludhiana (Central) constituency.

The BJP plans to contest the elections independently, ending speculation about an alliance with Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently criticized SAD during his visit to Punjab, accusing them of serving their "selfish interests."