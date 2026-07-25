Modi's Instagram reel sets record amid protests at Jantar Mantar
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a new world record for the most views on a single Instagram reel, garnering over 303 million views in just 24 hours. The record-breaking digital response comes amid ongoing student protests at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, where thousands have gathered demanding accountability and reforms after recent competitive exam paper leaks, including the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG).
Digital outreach
PM thanks youth for suggestions in new reel
In the reel, PM Modi thanked young viewers for their engagement and suggestions on his previous message.
He said, "Thank you, friends. I had the opportunity to meet you late last night. I appreciate the way you responded to my video and your positive suggestions. Thanks to everyone who watched it and gave their inputs."
The new post comes after his midnight address on July 23, where he spoke about paper leak issues and the government's response.
Protests continue
Addressed pain caused by leaks in previous reel
In his previous reel, PM Modi had acknowledged the pain caused by paper leaks for students and parents.
He said, "Friends, I know that paper leaks are not an ordinary matter. For lakhs of students and their parents, it is extremely painful."
He also said the government had taken several steps in the last two-and-a-half months since the paper leak incident.
Legal measures
Fast-track courts, stricter punishment proposed
Modi said those responsible for the leaks had been arrested and around 22 lakh students were able to retake their exams.
He also said results were declared on July 19.
Departments have been directed to prepare provisions for fast-track courts and stricter punishment, with a proposal to be introduced in Parliament after Cabinet approval.
Ongoing unrest
Protests continue across India over NEET-UG paper leak controversy
The latest reel comes as protests continue across India over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak controversy.
Student groups, including Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) demonstrators at Jantar Mantar, have demanded accountability from the National Testing Agency and called for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.
While Modi's first video addressed these concerns, media commentary suggested some believe stronger reforms are needed beyond his announcements.